August Is Antiterrorism Awareness Month

U.S. Army senior leaders have proclaimed August as Antiterrorism Awareness Month.

The intent is to instill and sustain communitywide heightened awareness and vigilance to protect all Army critical resources and personnel from acts of terrorism.

Fort McCoy will conduct antiterrorism training, education, and awareness throughout the month of August.

During this month, installation facilities and forces will focus their efforts to heighten awareness and vigilance to prevent and protect the community from acts of terrorism.

By integrating antiterrorism doctrinal principles with constant antiterrorism awareness, the Army ensures the safety and security of its people (Soldiers, civilians and contractors, and family members) while ensuring mission success. As such, antiterrorism training, education, and awareness support the entire Army community and are a critical part of our overall protection.

Fort McCoy will ensure completion of required annual Antiterrorism Level 1 Awareness Training, which is offered online at https://jkodirect.jten.mil/Atlas2/faces/page/login/Login.seam.

In order to leverage every member of the Army community as a sensor to help identify and prevent potential terrorist acts, Fort McCoy has initiated the iWATCH program.

This program aims to equip all members of the Army community with the knowledge of what constitutes suspicious activity and to disseminate iWATCH materials to the Army community as widely as possible through multimedia means.

During the month of August, look for the antiterrorism display at different locations on the installation and feel free to pick up posters, handouts, and ask questions.

There will also be antiterrorism-related videos played on Fort McCoy Command Channel TV-6. Check TV-6 for scheduled times or availability.

A simple report of a suspicious observation can lead to action that may stop a terrorist attack. Indicators to watch for include, but are not limited to the following:

• People drawing or measuring important buildings.

• Strangers asking questions about security procedures.

• Briefcase, suitcase, backpack, or package left behind.

• Vehicles left in No Parking Zones in front of important buildings.

• Intruders in secure areas where they do not belong.

• Chemical smells or fumes that seem of the ordinary for location.

• People purchasing bomb or weapons making material.People asking questions about sensitive information such as building blueprints, security plans, or VIP travel.

Everyone in the Fort McCoy community can help keep the Installation safe by reporting suspicious activities on Fort McCoy to the Police Department by calling 608-388-2266, or to the local police force if off-post. All emergency situations should be reported to the nearest local 911 emergency number.

Military personnel residing in military family housing on South Post should report suspicious activities to the Fort McCoy Police at 608-388-2266.

For more information about Antiterrorism Awareness Month, antiterrorism-awareness training, reporting suspicious activity, U.S. Army iWATCH, or other antiterrorism-related issues, call the Installation Antiterrorism Office at 608-388-4719.

(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office.)

