Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $98 million firm-fixed price contract to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam for the construction of a bachelor officer quarters (BOQ) at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) on Guam.



The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative (DPRI) and is funded by the Government of Japan (GOJ) as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan.



“With the construction contract award of this GOJ funded BOQ project, NAVFAC Pacific has now contracted for all 18 of the DPRI Military Construction projects planned for award in fiscal year 2021,” said NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office Director Will Boudra. “This is a tremendous accomplishment and a true testament to the positive synergies developed between the Marine Corps and the NAVFAC Pacific planning, design and contracting teams. Well done to all involved!”



The work to be performed includes the construction of a multi-story housing tower, with an attached one-story common area wing, and a detached utility building. The BOQ structure will house single-occupancy housing units with living, bedroom, closet, private bath, kitchen and laundry.



Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of May 2024.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 00:12 Story ID: 403384 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Awards Construction Contract for First Bachelor Officer Quarters Aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.