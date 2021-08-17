Thule receives annual resupply

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland - Thule Air Base, Greenland, receives vital supplies annually between the months of June and August in a resupply operation known as Pacer Goose.



Pacer Goose is the lifeline of Thule, and the personnel who live there, due to the base not being able to get many, if any, supplies during other moments throughout the year.



Supplies that are shipped to the air base include rolling stock such as fire trucks and cranes; food; fuel; Army & Air Force Exchange Service supplies; weapon range supplies; construction supplies; and furniture.



It is no coincidence that Pacer Goose is held in the summer of each year.



“Resupplies are needed annually, the timing of the ice being thin during the summer is critical to mission success,” said Christopher Bartin, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron resource advisor.



A Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker is able to break through the summer thin ice to allow the supply ship into the port.



Thule AB receives supplies throughout the year on military rotator aircraft and other cargo ships, however, most of the supplies and fuel are provided during Pacer Goose.



The 21st LRS coordinates with all the stakeholders who need to send supplies and equipment. They also oversee the loading of the vessel.



Peterson-Schriever Garrison is involved with the Military Interdepartmental Purchase Request coordination, the 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing, the Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Army and 21st Comptroller Squadron.



All of the agencies and units work together to make Pacer Goose a swift and efficient process.



“Pacer Goose is not just one ship, it is a multi-ship and multi-day operation that includes a Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker, one ship carrying fuel, and one ship carrying cargo,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jennifer Kentgen, 821st Support Squadron logistics flight commander. “They follow the route from Norfolk, Virginia, up along the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada, finally along the West Coast of Greenland before arriving at Thule AB. A distance of around 3,271 nautical miles.”



Pacer Goose has been operating annually since 1952 and 21st LRS has been orchestrating the mission since 2016.

