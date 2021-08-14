Baby Expo returns in person at EACH

Over 600 Soldiers and Family members attended the 2021 Fort Carson Baby Expo at Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) Aug. 14, 2021.



During the annual event, hospital staff and community partners provided military Families with information about resources and services offered on Fort Carson.



“Last year, we hosted the Baby Expo virtually through Facebook Live,” said EACH Commander Col. Kevin Bass referencing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were excited to have this highly-anticipated event return face-to-face and look forward to continuing this event in the years to come.”



The first 50 attendees who preregistered for the event were given a cooler diaper bag and the next 250 attendees received an organic tote bag each stuffed with infant and toddler items.



One lucky grand prize winner took home a custom-made wooden bassinet with mountain artwork etched onto the side. Families also had the chance to enter raffles for gift baskets, strollers and other special prizes.



“It was really great being able to take a tour of the delivery unit upstairs,” said Daniella Barbier. “Just getting to see the rooms and what to expect from that was really great.”



Daniella and her husband Chief Warrant Officer Patrick Barbier, a tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations technician assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, are expecting a boy.



“I’ll be leaving pretty soon here,” said Patrick. “I feel like I’m leaving her in better hands with the support structure that we have within our family and then within our little community here on Fort Carson, as well.”



More than 50 clinics and vendors were set up throughout the hallways of the hospital’s main floor. Medical professionals stood by their display tables to help answer questions.



Representatives from the Mountain Post Birthing Center, Army Community Services (ACS), and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) were among the clinics and services to participate this year.



Lori Burrell, an EACH Population Health nurse, was the lead organizer and donation coordinator for the annual event.



“We received donations from Warrior Warehouse for active-duty service members,” said Burrell. “We were also given hand-knitted and crocheted baby blankets, hats and headbands from organizations including the American Legion and the Family Readiness Support Group (FRSG).”



Hospital staff and patients also donated many newborn and toddler items for the event. Raffle winners were announced this week.

“We chose to hold the Baby Expo in person this year as we felt our beneficiaries could benefit from hands on information and the opportunity to ask questions of our service providers,” said Burrell.

