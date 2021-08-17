NCSC Launches New Fleet-Ready Chaplains

From Naval Chaplaincy School and Center



NEWPORT, R.I. -- The Naval Chaplaincy School and Center (NCSC) Basic Leadership Course (BLC) graduated 22 new chaplains Aug. 4.



BLC, offered three times a year, consists of seven weeks focused on training religious ministry professionals in the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to serve as chaplains with the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines.



“It is rewarding watching pastors, priests, rabbis, and imams transition their understanding of ministry from a civilian mindset to the unique military and institutional mindset Navy chaplaincy requires,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Shepard, BLC instructor. “Every one of these 22 chaplains embodies the bearing, discipline, and passion we need from our professional Navy chaplains.”



All students had completed Officer Development School, served for at least two years in full-time ministry, and have been ordained or equivalently approved by their religious organization.



Throughout the course, chaplains are trained on four core competencies: provide, facilitate, care, and advise. They participated in field training led by a Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, including eating MREs, land navigation, and offering field worship. They also engaged in training related to ethics, marriage and relationships, suicide intercept, character, and leadership.



“The pace gunnery sergeant and I set is demanding, and every chaplain kept in stride individually and as a team,” said Shepard. “I am excited to launch them to the fleet and NOSCs (Navy Operational Support Centers) and anticipate hearing stories of the positive impact they will have in the lives of their commands and, most importantly, in the lives of the individuals they serve.”



Upon graduation, chaplains serving on active duty report to their first assignments and those serving with the Reserve component return to their civilian ministries, while being connected to local Reserve units.



As the graduation speaker, Deputy Chief of Chaplains and Chaplain of the Marine Corps Rear Adm. Gregory Todd, shared from Psalm 23 and from the Reverend Peter Marshall’s sermon, which was delivered at the U.S. Naval Academy December 7, 1941, hours before the announcement that Pearl Harbor had been attacked. Encouraging the newest chaplains as they prepared to embark on this next step of their journey, Todd said, “In your readiness to serve with warriors, you will find your strength in God.”



The recent class had the unique opportunity to train alongside religious program specialists (RP). The RP “A” School moved in July from Meridian, Mississippi to Newport to accentuate the importance of having the Religious Ministry Team, chaplains and RPs, train together as they serve together in the fleet.



The mission of NCSC is to train, develop, and inspire chaplains and religious program specialists to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet.



For more on NCSC, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NCSC/

