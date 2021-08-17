NETC Recognizes FY21 Third Quarter Civilians of the Quarter

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

By Genevieve McGee, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), recognized the Civilians of the Quarter (COQ) for April to June 2021 at a ceremony held at Naval Air Station Pensacola Aug. 12.



Ron Walton, an instructional systems specialist for NETC N7 Training and Development, was selected as NETC’s third quarter of Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Senior COQ.



A member of the Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) Content Review and Reengineering section, Walton served as the representative for Surface Warfare Schools Command and helped with surface warfare and engineering ratings, such as mineman, hull technician and engineering Professional Apprentice Career Track. He coordinated RRL-related aspects with various stakeholders across the Navy and incorporated lessons learned into process guides. He also linked legacy damage controlman FLASH learning objectives to the RRL continuum, saving thousands of dollars in contract costs. Working with Center for Surface Combat Systems Great Lakes, he also ensured a smooth transition for the operations specialist rating accelerated delivery training transfer agreement.



James Laughlin, NETC Echelon 2 records manager, was selected as NETC’s FY21 third quarter Junior COQ.



Laughlin transitioned the Force Development domain records management program from Content Manager/TRIM to the Department of the Navy Tracker Records Management program two months ahead of schedule. He developed a training guide, conducted several practice sessions and personally trained the records liaisons in all NETC headquarters departments and 18 echelon commands, which ensured the smooth migration of thousands of electronic records. As the NETC domain Service Treatment Records Program manager, he ensured all medical and dental records were appropriately transferred upon separation of the military member from active duty. He rewrote the domain records management instruction guaranteeing future success for all records liaisons.



NETC, led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



