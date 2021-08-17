NCTAMS LANT Conducts Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. – During the change of command ceremony held at Navy Computer and Telecommunication Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT), 12 Aug., Capt. Bob Carmickle, relieved Capt. Bradley L. Kinkead, who served as NCTAMS LANT's commanding officer since July 2019.

"Commanding NCTAMS LANT over the past two years has been the highlight of my career; an absolute honor to lead the civilians and Sailors of the NCTAMS LANT family,” said Kinkead during the ceremony. “I am confident Capt. Carmickle will lead NCTAMS LANT to higher levels of success in the years to come."

Kinkead led the NCTAMS LANT team through Hurricane Dorian in 2019, numerous exercises and operations, and the COVID-19 global pandemic in 2020 and 2021 while maintaining the command's assigned national strategic, operational, and tactical missions ensuring information superiority to the connected warfighter. During Kinkead’s command, NCTAMS LANT detachment Northwest (NAVSATCOMMFAC) earned the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Category VII Large SATCOM DISA Headquarters Global SATCOM 2020 Facility of the Year Award; NCTAMS LANT Detachment Jacksonville, Fla. was awarded the Defense Information System Agency Facility of the Year Award for 2019 and 2020; and NAVSATCOMMFAC scored a 95 percent on its Unit Level Training Readiness Assessment-Sustainment in 2019.

Kinkead additionally directed the establishment and execution of the training and qualification program for a majority of the Navy’s new accession and lateral transfer Information Professional Officers at NCTAMS LANT. The program trains and qualifies 40 officers annually as Information Warfare Officers and is recognized as the fleet benchmark, being used as the template at all telecommunications stations.

Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, Naval Information Forces, was the Presiding Officer at the ceremony. In her address to the audience, Aeschbach outlined a multitude of Kinkead's accomplishments. Several of those accomplishments centered on continued operations during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"(Kinkead's) commitment to the mission did not waver at the onset of a global pandemic. He continued to guide his team by swiftly implementing command policies and a working environment to maximize personnel safety and protection of the command workforce, while succeeding in meeting 100 percent of operational missions," said Aeschbach. "With technology limitations creating a barrier, he found a way to put in placed a flexible and robust telework policy coupled with rotating watch and workday schedules, adapting to rapidly changing requirements, regulations, and policies."

Carmickle enlisted in the Navy in 1999 as an Operations Specialist. In 2001 he received his commission from Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Fla. In July 2003, he was selected for lateral transfer to the Information Professional Community. Carmickle holds a doctoral degree from Regent University and Master of Science degree from Syracuse University. He is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional and Certified Information Security Manager. His most recent assignment was with the Senior Military Assistant to Department of Defense Chief Information Officer.

"To the highly skilled Information Warriors of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Master Area Station Atlantic and Commander Task Group 1010.4., I am enthusiastic to return to the 10th Fleet domain and look forward to being part of this command’s legacy as the Navy’s premier communication station; a legacy of innovation, dedication, teamwork, and professionalism with a steadfast focus on warfighting," said Carmickle. "A legacy that will no doubt serve us well as we look toward the future. The future of NCTAMS LANT… the future Information Warfare… and, the future of the Navy. I am truly humbled and honored to be part of this team’s future!”

NCTAMS LANT operates and defends responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces. Not only does the command function as a major information and processing node, but it also serves as the regional headquarters for 46 activities and base communications offices located up and down the East Coast, as far west as North Dakota, and overseas in Puerto Rico, Cuba, Iceland, Spain, Greece, and Africa.

The 2,500 military, Department of Navy civilians, and contractors working within the NCTAMS LANT region directly support more than 187 afloat units, 4,223 message platforms, and 190,000 base communication subscribers in the continental United States.



- USN -

