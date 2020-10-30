EACH hosts contactless Candy Palooza

Super heroes, cartoon characters and goblins stopped by Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) Oct. 30, 2020, to fill their bags at Candy Palooza.



EACH partnered with the Soldier Family Readiness Group (SFRG) and the Soldier Recovery Unit to host a safe event for EACH staff members and their Families.



“In the past, we had taken up a couple of rows in parking lot H,” said Keily Torres, Family Readiness Support assistant. “This year we used an entire parking lot.”



The COVID-19 pandemic forced the SFRG to cancel most of their events this year, but Torres designed a socially distanced activity in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Public Health guidance for Soldiers, civilians and their Families to enjoy in person.



“It was a great opportunity for the EACH community to spend time together safely amidst a global pandemic,” said Spc. Porfirio Orellana, EACH operations NCO. “We had resources necessary for the event by providing masks and having hand sanitizer available.”



Volunteers arrived early to stage their vehicles and set up their Halloween themes. Vehicles were separated by four parking spaces and six hand sanitizing stations were dispersed throughout the parking lot to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



More than 30 volunteers participated in Candy Palooza — each designing a contactless candy delivery system for the trick-or-treaters. Some volunteers organized bags of candy on tables while others dropped treats down six-foot chutes into candy baskets.



Families had to RSVP for the event ahead of time. To avoid crowding, the designated arrival times for each Family based off their last name.



“We knew that we had the capability to host a safe and well-executed event,” said Col. Kevin Bass, commander, EACH. “Our team has been extremely creative and has come up with many great ideas, for both virtual and in-person events, with safety and COVID-19 mitigation strategies put in place.”

