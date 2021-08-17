PPV housing assessment underway at Great Lakes

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic are on site August 17-19 for a Public Private Venture (PPV) housing site assessment for Navy housing communities at Naval Station Great Lakes.



“We have heard your concerns about PPV housing,” said Capt. Jason Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer. “And we are having this independent assessment done as a follow-up to the town halls we held recently.”



Independent evaluation teams from NAVFAC and the region, along with members of the local Navy housing staff, are conducting a site survey to assess the performance of Hunt Military Communities, the PPV company responsible for military housing properties and neighborhoods servicing Naval Station Great Lakes.



The site assessment teams evaluate the overall property condition to include the visual appearance and curb appeal of the facilities and locations, the state of repair for each property, landscaping efforts and evidence of resident compliance.



The team compiled information gleaned from recent town halls and previous site assessments as a way of measuring how well the company has done at addressing and correcting any deficiencies that may have been found previously.



During their visit, the assessment teams also conduct random interviews with housing residents.



This assessment helps bring attention to issues that may need to be addressed and helps the Navy determine how well the PPV company has been doing at handling issues that have been brought to their attention.



For more about the PPV housing program, visit https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ffr/housing/HQ_Housing_Programs/ppv.html

