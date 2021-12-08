Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garmisch POV Inspection moving to renovated facility

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    08.12.2021

    Story by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    GARMISCH, Germany — The Garmisch Maintenance and POV Inspection facility was turned over to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade with an official ceremony, on Aug. 10. Together, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria leadership, staff and contractors gathered outside the facility to witness the ribbon cutting.

    During the ceremony, USAG Bavaria Commander Col. Christopher Danbeck, Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian Camacho and Garmisch Garrison Manager Laura Hemming turned over the symbolic facility key to Ernst Jacobi, POV inspector of 405th AFSB.

    For decades, the Edelweiss Lodge & Resort used the facility as their Transportation Motor Pool. After it was returned, the building underwent extensive renovations over the last 12 months. Approximately 1.3 million euro was invested to remodel the building and restructure the layout for a contemporary POV Inspection Point for the greater Garmisch community.

    “The renovation of the facility is 1-of-3 projects of that kind — besides Wiesbaden and Stuttgart — and the first one to be finished,” said Juergen Nisi, maintenance manager of 405th AFSB. “We are glad to announce that we can start to offer service here shortly.”

    Currently, Garmisch offers POV Inspection and Base Support Operations Maintenance in a much smaller, outdated facility that was previously used by the German Bundeswehr.

    The official opening is less than three weeks away, and will be announced shortly.

