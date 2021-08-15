Amphibious Squadron ONE Changes Command

Capt. Karrey Sanders relieved Capt. John Barnett to become the 29th commodore of CPR-1. U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Hooper, deputy commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, presided over the ceremony and presented Barnett the Legion of Merit before thanking CPR-1 for their hard work during Barnett’s tenure.

Barnett assumed command of CPR-1 in September 2019. As commodore of CPR-1, Barnett guided warships under his command through all phases of advanced and integrated training while also leading the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) during the COVID-19 pandemic. His next assignment is as the commanding officer for the Naval Reserves Officer Training Corps (NROTC) at the University of Wisconsin.

Barnett provided brief remarks and read his orders, followed by Sanders reading his orders to assume command. Sanders thanked Barnett for his dedication to duty and addressed the CPR-1 staff for the first time as their new commodore.

CPR-1 is charged with responsibilities for planning and executing amphibious operations and deployment with a reinforce Marine Battalion. The staff is capable of planning and executing amphibious assaults at the Marine Expeditionary Unit level with augmenting detachments from a Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON), Naval Beach Group (NBG), Special Warfare Group (SWG), Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team (EOD), and Fleet Surgical Team (FST). Additionally it serves as Naval Forces Commander in various Joint Task Force Operations. It also functions for the Commander in the operational readiness of each ship.

CPR-1 is prepared to perform tasks across a wide operational spectrum supporting contingency requirements and to control ships and forces during operations, exercises and deployments.

The Essex ARG and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.

