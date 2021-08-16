Photo Essay: F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy for Northern Lightning exercise

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 9, 2021. The...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 9, 2021. The fighter jet was participating in the Northern Lightning 2021 exercise at nearby Volk Field, Wis. Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center was hosting approximately 50 aircraft and nearly 1,000 members of the National Guard, Air Force, Army, and Navy as part of the training exercise. Air Force aircraft regularly fly over Fort McCoy for training operations. (Photos by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 9, 2021.



The fighter jet was participating in the Northern Lightning 2021 exercise at nearby Volk Field, Wis.



Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center was hosting approximately 50 aircraft and nearly 1,000 members of the National Guard, Air Force, Army, and Navy as part of the training exercise.



Air Force aircraft regularly fly over Fort McCoy for training operations.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.