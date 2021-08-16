Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy for Northern Lightning exercise

    F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy for Northern Lightning exercise

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 9, 2021. The...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 9, 2021.

    The fighter jet was participating in the Northern Lightning 2021 exercise at nearby Volk Field, Wis.

    Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center was hosting approximately 50 aircraft and nearly 1,000 members of the National Guard, Air Force, Army, and Navy as part of the training exercise.

    Air Force aircraft regularly fly over Fort McCoy for training operations.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:47
    Story ID: 403165
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Fort McCoy for Northern Lightning exercise, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Wisconsin
    Volk Field
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Northern Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT