Corps to conduct CERCLA five-year review at SLDA

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will conduct a five-year review of the selected remedy for the Shallow Land Disposal Area (SLDA) Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) Site per the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA).



The selected remedy identified in the Record of Decision, as amended, involves the excavation, treatment, and off-site disposal of contaminated soil and waste. The CERCLA five-year review evaluates how effective the selected remedy is for the SLDA site.



As part of this process, the Corps may solicit input from residents, nearby businesses, public officials, site personnel, school officials, public interest groups, and other stakeholders. The Corps seeks to understand stakeholders’ overall impression of the project, such as information accessibility of on-site activities, and progress and effects of site operations on the surrounding community. If you are interested in completing a questionnaire to provide input for this CERCLA five-year review, the Corps requests that you notify the Pittsburgh District Public Affairs office (412) 395-7500 or CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil no later than August 31, 2021.



The Corps will issue a press release in 2022 once the CERCLA Five-Year Review Report is available and posted to the SLDA project website. In addition, the public can find more information on the SLDA site history and CERCLA five-year review process in the 2021 SLDA Project News posted on the SLDA project website:

https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning-Programs-Project-Management/Key-Projects/Shallow-Land-Disposal-Area/.



For additional information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 412-395-7500 or e-mail CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



Date Posted: 08.16.2021 Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US