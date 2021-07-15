Army Reserve division locks down physical security

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Part of the 99th Readiness Division’s mission is to teach the importance of accounting for and protecting Army assets, including its personnel.



To that end, the division hosts annual two-day Physical Security Workshops that educate newly appointed physical security officers on program requirements in accordance with Army Regulations 190-11 and 190-13.



“The understanding of protecting Soldiers, civilians and assigned unit equipment is paramount to readiness,” said Thomas Viscuso, 99th RD physical security specialist.



Readiness for Army Reserve Soldiers, civilians, and units is vital to remain capable and combat-ready. This has increased and been at the forefront of readiness since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.



“Individuals who attend the workshop can take the knowledge and skillset back to their units and implement standardized physical security practices in order to maintain proper accountability of unit property such as weapons and vehicles, as well as protect the personnel who use it,” said Bob Mackenzie, 99th RD deputy director Department of Emergency Services.



Upon completion of the course, personnel will be able to implement, sustain and manage their units’ physical security program.



