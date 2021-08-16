Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Holds Port Damage Repair Training during Large Scale Exercise 2021

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 12, 2021) - A Navy diver assigned to Mobile Diving and...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 12, 2021) - A Navy diver assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 enters the water to conduct a salvage of a sunken object during a port damage repair drill as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF) validated their capabilities to integrate and execute across a range of military operations as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. This integration was showcased during Expeditionary Port Damage Repair (ExPDR) training on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, 9 – 16 August.



ExPDR supports the fleet through expedient repair of critical facilities in short time frames to support the fleet, re-arm, refuel, repair, resupply, and revive (5R) requirements. It consists of diving, salvage, expeditionary dredging and expedient construction operations to remove impediments to shipping, repair piers, quay walls and other waterfront infrastructure in contested environments to support maneuverability and resupply of forces.



While Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 provided oversite of the successful ExPDR event, the integration of our forces was on full display, and highlighted the agility of our forces. Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 cleared unexploded hazards at sea and ashore, while Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 salvaged underwater structures that impeded access to the port. Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Squadron (MSRON) 2, conducted small boat operations, providing security of the entry and exit points for our forces. UCT 1 and Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 conducted damage assessment and repaired essential infrastructure to enable forces to move from sea to shore.



The evolution showcased the “clear, secure, build, and protect” elements of NECF, which serve as the core components Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s (NECC) mission.



“LSE 21 truly showcased the strength of NECC forces when they work together. Port Damage Repair is an incredibly important mission which leverages the full suite of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force’s capabilities,” Said Lt. Cmdr. Seth McGuire, Commanding Officer UCT 1. “During LSE 21 it was exciting to see the synergy gained by integration of NECF units. PDR required MDSU 2 and EODMU 2 to clear the port, MSRON 2 to secure the port, and the Seabees from UCT 1 and NMCB 133 to rebuild and protect the port infrastructure. It has been motivating to see all the units work together to accomplish a common goal.”



NECC is responsible for organizing, manning, training, equipping, and sustaining NECF. The NECF is postured to anticipate and rapidly respond to the changing security environment., and ensure our integrated naval force continues to dominate on the high seas and across the littorals in an era of Great Power Competition. The NECF is manned, trained, and equipped to clear, secure, build, and protect critical assets and waterways in order to execute full spectrum military operations in support of the Fleet and Joint Force.



LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment.