Battle Group Poland strengthens NATO alliance through celebration of Polish Armed Forces Day

Photo By Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Brown with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment shows a Polish child how to operate the M777A2 Howitzer during a military vehicle showcase and meet and greet in Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2021. The Battle Group joined the Polish in celebrating Polish Armed Forces Day and our NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

WARSAW, Poland -- At the invitation of the Polish government, soldiers from Battle Group Poland celebrated Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2021. On the same day as the anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw, which occurred in 1920.



This national holiday is traditionally held on August 15th to commemorate one of the most spectacular victories of the Polish Armed Forces - the Battle of Warsaw, the grand culmination of the Polish-Bolshevik War in 1920. This day is celebrated through military parades, vehicle displays, and remembrances of soldiers that gave their life for Poland.



Battle Group Poland participated in the military vehicles showcase. The U.S. Army contingent brought a Mortar Carrier Vehicle “Stryker,” a vehicle equipped with a 120 millimeter mortar, and a Stryker with anti-tank capabilities. Also, the U.S. Army brought Howitzers, a field artillery weapon that resembles a cannon and shoots shells for area coverage.



The Romanian Land Forces contingent of the battle group provided their Gepards, vehicles that are anti-aircraft and allow for simultaneous fire on targets, ensuring air security and defense.



“I am very happy to be in Poland,” said Romanian Land Forces 1st Lt. Sebastian Trindaf with Romania’s Sky Guardians. “I know that we will be able to continue to devote ourselves to keeping this great cooperation between nations.”



Croatian Land Forces brought their Vulkan, a six-wheeled vehicle that has a system that fires multiple rockets in a very short span of time.



Battle group soldiers got the opportunity to engage with Polish citizens face to face, where they answered any questions about the military vehicles and took pictures with the families that attended.



“Today, the citizens get to meet the soldiers face to face and meet the people behind the equipment,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, commander of enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. “It’s amazing that we get to be out here and interact with Polish citizens.”



The battle group demonstrates NATO’s commitment to Poland as a forward presence, not only as a multinational defense in the event of any crisis, but to also support our host nation.



“This event is everything that the battle group is about,” said Broyles. “The people are super happy to see our allies, [we] love being a part of it.”