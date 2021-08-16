Task Force Sinai Welcomes New Brigade Commander

SINAI PENINSULA, Egypt – On August 15, Task Force Sinai officially welcomed Col. Matthew Archambault as it’s new brigade commander and commemorated the service of the outgoing commander, Col. Scott Sentell during a change of command ceremony held at the Multinational Force and Observers Headquarters Auditorium at South Camp, South Sinai, Egypt.

Maj. Gen. Douglas C. Crissman, the U.S. Army Central deputy commanding general, traveled to Egypt to pass the brigade colors to Archambault during the event and visit MFO facilities.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Col. Matt Archambault into command today,” said Crissman. “He comes to us with a wealth of operational experience and is uniquely qualified to lead this formation.”

During his long career, Archambault has commanded infantry units in both Iraq and Afghanistan and has more recently served as an instructor at the U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

“Matt it an honor to welcome you to the team,” Crissman said. “I know you will lead this formation with distinction in the challenging months ahead.”

New Zealand Maj. Gen. Evan Williams, the commander of the Multinational Force and Observers, also expressed his congratulations to Archambault for his distinguished service and made note of how his experience will be vital during his twelve months in command.

“Matt, you have a remarkable reputation in the United States Army, and when you combine that pedigree with your significant operational experience you have a unique skillset to take over as the new commander of Task Force Sinai,” Williams said.

Archambault thanked those in attendance for being at the ceremony.

“I am honored by this opportunity to participate in this historic mission that is Task Force Sinai and the Multinational Force and Observers,” Archambault said. “In the short week that I’ve been here, I’ve been awed by the impact this Task Force has in the region and I humbly join the ranks.”

During his speech, Crissman also paid tribute to Col. Sentell for his honorable service in the Sinai.

“For the last twelve months, Col. Sentell has been the leader of this team of teams, and perhaps no other command in our Army is a more unique assembly of teams,” Crissman said. “Not only [has he been] the Task Force Sinai commander, but he is also the chief of staff of the MFO… and has done all that in this past year within a COVID-19 environment.”

“Not many people realize the level of responsibility and talent you placed on Soldiers in this command, and you did it uniquely well,” Crissman said. “On behalf of [U.S. Army Central] and a grateful nation, I offer my congratulations to you.”

Sentell, who will soon report to the Pentagon as the chief of operations for the U.S. Army Talent Management Task Force, expressed his appreciation to Task Force Sinai and the Multinational Force and Observers team.

“I’ve been humbled by the opportunity to lead this tremendous organization and remember the privilege that you’ve had to serve here because it is a unique environment with Soldiers and Leaders from around the world... and we have the opportunity [to serve] as servants of peace,” Sentell said.

