Photo By Seaman Mason Congleton | 210815-N-CW190-1070 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 15, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino, commander,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Mason Congleton | 210815-N-CW190-1070 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 15, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, addresses the crew of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a visit, August 15, 2021. Vinson is participating in Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, globally integrated training that demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to deploy precise, lethal, and overwhelming force across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Congleton) see less | View Image Page

Indo-Pacific Commander Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell



Adm. John Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), visited Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 in the Hawaii Islands Operating area, Aug. 15.



During his visit, Aquilino met with Vinson Sailors, and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) leadership, including Rear Adm. Dan Martin, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG ) 1.



“I’m really proud of all the hard work and effort Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Sailors made in preparing for their deployment and LSE,” said Aquilino. “Your presence is a critical component of the joint force in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility and I’m confident you will deliver credible combat power whenever and wherever needed.”



LSE is a globally integrated exercise, providing high-end training at sea and ashore. LSE displays abilities to employ precise, lethal and overwhelming force globally across three Naval component commands, five numbered fleets and 17 time zones.



“During this era of strategic competition, we must be the best at leveraging technology to our advantage in order to outpace our adversaries,” said Martin. “During LSE 2021, our strike group demonstrated our readiness to decisively win the high-end fight.”



LSE 2021 is the first naval and amphibious large-scale exercise conducted since 1981 and is taking place Aug. 3-16 in the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea.



Since joining LSE 2021 Aug. 8, the VINCSG completed a coordinated long-range maritime strike, in addition to numerous other live and virtual events. Flagship USS Carl Vinson, squadrons of Carrier Air Wing TWO and several ships from Destroyer Squadron 1 contributed to the Navy’s global efforts of synchronized maritime operations across multiple fleets in support of the joint force.



LSE 21 is part of the Large-Scale Global Exercise 21 (LSGE21), which is a Department of Defense exercise executed by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and incorporates U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps forces, along with UK Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and Japan Self-Defense Force.



VINCSG is a multiplatform team of ships, aircraft and more than 7,000 Sailors, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe. VINCSG is deployed in support of global maritime security operations.



For more news from CSG 1, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1