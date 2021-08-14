Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hulman Field to host military training exercise Aug. 16-24

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Story by 2nd Lt. Jonathan Padish 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. (Aug. 14, 2021) -- Hulman Field, home to the Indiana Air National Guard’s 181st Intelligence Wing, is scheduled to host a military training exercise Aug. 16-24.

    The exercise is scheduled to occur near Hulman Field, Camp Atterbury, Muscatatuck, and the surrounding areas in Indiana.

    Military aircraft are expected to participate in the exercise. Residents in the local community can expect increased noise, flying activity, and potential traffic congestion near Hulman Field.

    There may also be increased flying activity in the vicinity of Crothersville, Indiana and Austin, Indiana.

    This routine training is conducted periodically to maintain military personnel readiness. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken. The 181st IW appreciates the continued support of local residents and the surrounding community during this training.

    Due to inherent risks to personal safety, media coverage and public viewing of the training will not be available.

    All training has been coordinated with the appropriate authorities.

    For further questions, please contact the 181st Public Affairs Office at (812) 877-5471.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 20:57
    Story ID: 403111
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hulman Field to host military training exercise Aug. 16-24, by 2nd Lt. Jonathan Padish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Live-fire exercise

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Terre Haute
    Indiana
    exercise
    training
    Hulman Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT