Hulman Field to host military training exercise Aug. 16-24

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. (Aug. 14, 2021) -- Hulman Field, home to the Indiana Air National Guard’s 181st Intelligence Wing, is scheduled to host a military training exercise Aug. 16-24.



The exercise is scheduled to occur near Hulman Field, Camp Atterbury, Muscatatuck, and the surrounding areas in Indiana.



Military aircraft are expected to participate in the exercise. Residents in the local community can expect increased noise, flying activity, and potential traffic congestion near Hulman Field.



There may also be increased flying activity in the vicinity of Crothersville, Indiana and Austin, Indiana.



This routine training is conducted periodically to maintain military personnel readiness. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken. The 181st IW appreciates the continued support of local residents and the surrounding community during this training.



Due to inherent risks to personal safety, media coverage and public viewing of the training will not be available.



All training has been coordinated with the appropriate authorities.



For further questions, please contact the 181st Public Affairs Office at (812) 877-5471.

