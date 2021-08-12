Ventura County Navy Reserve welcomes new commanding officer

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210812-N-AS200-6966 - VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NNS) – Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski,...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210812-N-AS200-6966 - VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NNS) – Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski, deputy commander, Navy Recruiting Command, deputy commander, Naval Education and Training Command Force Development, renders a salute during a change of command ceremony where Capt. Ronald Martin relieved Capt. George Glaze as the commanding officer of Naval Operational Support Center (NOSC) Ventura County at Seabee Chapel onboard Port Hueneme, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NNS) – Capt. Ronald Martin relieved Capt. George Glaze as the commanding officer of Naval Operational Support Center (NOSC) Ventura County during a change of command ceremony held at Seabee Chapel onboard Port Hueneme, Aug. 12, 2021.



The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. As highly trained individuals with interdisciplinary skillsets and as units, Navy Reserve Sailors serve side-by-side with Active Duty counterparts in direct support of the Fleet. This resource was essential during support of the War in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Capt. Michael Joyner, commander, Navy Region Southwest Reserve Component Command officiated the ceremony while Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski, deputy commander, Navy Recruiting Command, deputy commander, Naval Education and Training Command Force Development, served as the honored guest speaker.



“The job of the NOSC is to ensure our Sailors are warfighting ready at all times,” said Nowakowski. “Are we ready to support the mission? That’s what a commanding officer should be asking; are we ready and how can we make you ready? Inevitably, I can say NOSC Ventura County is ready.”



Glaze was presented with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as NOSC Ventura County commanding officer from June 2018 to July 2021. The award specifically recognized the fundamental command to maintain warfighter readiness and support operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“America has the most powerful and professional fighting force the world has ever known, “said Glaze.” “However, it’s not the military that makes us powerful; we serve to protect that what does make us strong; that is freedom. Among the free, only a precious few have chosen to serve in the military. These service members represent the best of what America has to offer and it has been an honor to serve with them.”



A native of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Capt. Ronald Martin received his commission in 1999 after earning a Bachelor of Science in System Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy. Designated a Naval Aviator in Apr. 2001, he completed initial fleet training in the P-3C Orion at VP-30, in March 2002. He began his operational flying with Patrol Squadron 45 (VP-45) in Jacksonville, Florida. Completing deployments to Iceland, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Sicily, Senegal, and other locations in Africa.



“My direction is simple,” said Martin. “We will prepare to mobilize the force, we will lead to win, we will win as a team and that winning starts at home. To the Sailors and civilians of NOSC Ventura County, I promise to lead you with the same strength, resolve and readiness that you have demonstrated in the past. You inspire me to be the best officer and CO I can be.”



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which draws its origins from ancient customs and laws of the sea begun by early seafaring men and women. By custom, this ceremony must be formal and impressive as to strengthen the respect for authority and guarantee that “all hands” personally witness the official passing of command between officers who are duly authorized to assume control.



NOSC Ventura County is onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC). NBVC is a multi-dominant mission facility operating the world’s largest instrumented sea range. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicholas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs.