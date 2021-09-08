USS Carter Hall Departs Bahrain

Photo By Seaman Sawyer Connally | 210809-N-NQ285-1063 Bahrain (Aug. 9, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Sawyer Connally | 210809-N-NQ285-1063 Bahrain (Aug. 9, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) handle line during a sea and anchor evolution, Aug. 9, 2021. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally) see less | View Image Page

BAHRAIN – The dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), operating as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (IWOARG), departed Bahrain, Aug. 9, after completing its mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR) period.

Carter Hall’s crew prioritized maintenance and logistics during the stop, ensuring the ship’s readiness and to continue its deployment in support of maritime security in the 5th Fleet area of operations.



"Carter Hall's time in Bahrain proved beneficial in several respects," said Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, Carter Hall's commanding officer. "Accomplishing scheduled maintenance enables USS Carter Hall to maintain the highest possible state of readiness, ensuring our continued ability to carry out assigned missions. Carter Hall is primed to resume our mission in the best state possible."



Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints.



The combined IWOARG and 24th MEU have roughly 4,300 Sailors and Marines. The IWOARG consists of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Carter Hall (LSD 50) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.



The 24th MEU mission is to provide the United States with a forward-deployed, amphibious force-in-readiness capable of executing missions across the full spectrum of combat and military operations other than war, and consists of four basic elements, the Command Element, Ground Combat Element, Air Combat Element and the Logistics Combat Element. The unit consists of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced.



For the latest details about USS Carter Hall follow: https://www.facebook.com/USSCarterHall