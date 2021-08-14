Belting up with the 31st MEU

Photo By Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Tammeus, an assistant operations chief in Motor...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Tammeus, an assistant operations chief in Motor Transportation, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, a resident of Piera, Illinois, touches on the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) while aboard the amphibious assault ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) July 14, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach) see less | View Image Page

The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program is a combination of Kung Fu, Tae Kwon Do, Karate, Thai Boxing, Jujitsu, and Judo, as well as bayonet and knife-fighting techniques. The program was introduced within the Marine Corps in 2003 and has been a tool in developing confidence, the ability to overcome physical and mental challenges and strengthening Esprit De Corps. Marines are taught these basic war fighting skills in Recruit Training to set the standard as lethal war-fighters.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Tammeus, an assistant operations chief in Motor Transportation, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is a Martial Arts Instructor aboard the USS New Orleans (LPD 18).

Tammeus is a native of Piera, Illinois, joined the Marine Corps with prior knowledge and experience in martial arts.

“I had a background in Okinawan style karate and I wrestled all the way through college,” he said. “I wanted to utilize that background that I had while in the Marine Corps.”

Tammeus became an MAI in January of 2019. The course is four weeks long and is conducted by an advanced MAI with a red tab. A red tab MAI has the ability to train and instruct other Marines to become MAI’s themselves. Tammeus explains that becoming an MAI is rigorous and challenging, but is obtainable with the right mindset. He lives by the quote, ‘The harder that you work, the harder that you surrender’. His wrestling coach said that to him all through high school and it has stuck with him ever since.

He explains that being an MAI introduces a great avenue to help be a mentor and teacher to Marines to help them grow as a leader and an individual.

“The course is mentally and physically challenging and if you aren’t prepared, it will take a toll on you,” he said. “But if you do prepare for it and take in everything you learn and grow from it then you will become a more proficient leader, Marine and an all-around better person.”

MCMAP stresses morale and teamwork-building functions and instruction in the warrior ethos along with mental, morale, physical, and all-around character development.

He believes that MCMAP is something that Marines should take advantage of because having that knowledge can keep Marines safe in-and-out of a combat environment. While aboard the USS New Orleans, Tammeus holds a morning and afternoon class to give more Marines the opportunity to obtain a higher level belt.

“MCMAP is important because a lot of people don’t have any knowledge of how to fight,” he said. “It affords Marines the opportunity to learn how to defend themselves in combat and noncombat related situations. Plus MCMAP is now a requirement for Marines who are eligible for promotion, so if they want to pursue a career in the Marine Corps then they should take full advantage of the program.”

MCMAP is an important component to the Marine Corps because it holds strong historical value and traditions.

“MCMAP can really bring Marines together,” he said. “It reminds them of the Marines who came before and gave their lives to fight, and gives them the courage to do the same.”

The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.