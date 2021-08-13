USS Harpers Ferry Holds Change of Command Ceremony.

Photo By Ensign Jon Saadey | NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 13, 2021) – Cmdr. Eric Winn right center, is ushered in...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Jon Saadey | NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Aug. 13, 2021) – Cmdr. Eric Winn right center, is ushered in as the commanding officer of amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) by the ship’s crew during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 13. Also pictured, from left to right: Lt. Jonathan Rogers; Capt. Anthony Rodriguez, commander, Amphibious Squadron 5; Cmdr. William A Fensterer, former commanding officer; and Command Master Chief Stephen J. McQueen. Winn relieved Fensterer as commanding officer of Harpers Ferry during the shipboard ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Jon Saadey) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) held a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck onboard Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 13.



Cmdr. Eric Winn relieved Cmdr. William A. Fensterer as commanding officer during the ceremony. Capt. Anthony Rodriguez, commander, Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 5, presided over the ceremony.



Fensterer led the crew through a successfully undocking following an arduous 16-month Chief of Naval Operations drydock planned maintenance availability, including a first pass Light Off Assessment.



During the ceremony, Fensterer expressed his appreciation to his crew.



“Your hard work grinding out win after win inspired me every day, and I can’t thank you enough for everything that you do to make this ship successful! We are Harpers Ferry, and it was an honor and a privilege to serve alongside you as your captain!”



Winn addressed the crew after assuming command, expressing his excitement for the future.



"Through the power of our Sailors, we will be ready!” Winn said. “Ready to project power from the sea! Ready to execute any mission assigned! Ready to do what must be done."



Winn is originally from San Antonio. He graduated from Morehouse College in 2003, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and was commissioned through NROTC. Winn also holds a Master of Science in Systems Engineering and Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School. At sea, he served as Auxiliaries Officer in USS Simpson (FFG 56), Training Officer in USS Cleveland (LPD 7), First Lieutenant in USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Operations Officer at CPR 4, and Executive Officer in USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49).



Fensterer’s next assignment is on the staff of commander, Navy Personnel Command.



Harpers Ferry is a cargo variant of the amphibious dock landing ship class bearing its name. It was launched Jan. 16, 1993, and commissioned Jan. 7, 1995. The ship is currently homeported at Naval Base San Diego.



For more information on Harpers Ferry, find us on Facebook at USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) or contact our Public Affairs Officer.