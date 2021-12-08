MCLB Barstow's Lawing and Seifert head to World Championships

Photo By Laurie Pearson | Brooke Verrill and Michelle Lawing show off their muscles after a workout at Animal...... read more read more Photo By Laurie Pearson | Brooke Verrill and Michelle Lawing show off their muscles after a workout at Animal House Gym, Barstow, California, July 23. The two are coached by James Seifert, Giant Killer Fitness, and recently broke personal records at the Rise of the Valkyrie, all-women’s powerlifting meet hosted by Iron Monger’s Gym in Vista, California and are headed to the World Championships! (Photo courtesy of James Seifert) see less | View Image Page

As the Olympics wind down, one base athlete prepares for a World Championship powerlifting competition, after beating personal records during the all-female powerlifting meet, Rise of the Valkyrie, in Vista, California, July 31.

When athletes set their sights on gold, whether for Olympic Games or World Championships, they have several things in common: Intensive workouts; strict dietary regimens; mental strength and agility. There are critical elements for coaches to take into account as they guide their athletes.

“The bigger the meet, or event, the more time is needed for preparation,” said James Seifert, Certified Personal Trainer, Sports Nutritionist and United States Powerlifting Certified Coach & National Referee. Seifert also works as an engineer at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command.

“For the Olympics, the coach will have a four-year plan with the end result being to peak at the Olympics and then work backwards from there,” Seifert explained. “For us, we focus on the World Championships in November and work back from there. We wouldn’t do a competition too close to the meet or if we do, then it may be at a lower intensity leading up to the main meet. The same goes for training intensity. We start now with lighter weights, but focus on more volume, building more muscle and improving form. As we get closer, we move to a strength phase and finish off with a power and peaking phase. It's like building a house. We need a strong foundation in the muscle-building phase on which we can build as we peak.”

Nutrition is always of concern for Seifert and his team of athletes. However, as they move closer to the World Championships, they focus on nutrition that helps build muscles.

“We need proper nutrients for that and as intensity increases we need to ensure we are feeding the muscles enough nutrients for recovery,” he said.

Athletes like Michelle Lawing, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, push their limits, challenge expectations, and demand their personal best.

During the Rise of the Valkyrie meet, hosted at Iron Monger’s Gym, in Vista, California, Lawing competed along with teammate Brooke Verrill.

“During this event, Michelle lifted more than she has ever lifted,” Seifert bragged.

Lawing, has been training in powerlifting for three years, to date. She has broken world records in her age and weight class and is aiming to do so again.

“I increased my totals, by increasing all of my lifts, and now I am a Master Lifter,” Lawing said. “I did full power raw (knee sleeves). My teammate, Brooke, did full power classic raw (knee wraps).”

“Michelle and Brooke, who works at Stater Bros, both competed very well.” Seifert said. “They both took first in their age and weight class and had totals greater than many of the younger females competing.”

As their coach and handler, Seifert oversees all aspects of the fitness and nutrition, as well as guiding them through the competition processes, often a year or more in advance.

“Even though we’re preparing for this year’s World Championships, I’m also looking at the 2022 calendar to see how everything will fit in the big picture,” Seifert said. “I want the athletes to focus on what’s coming up, while I look at a longer range plan.”

With regard to the mental health and agility, there is no question that athletes exercise this aspect of their training, just as they do their muscles they’re building.

“It’s a mental challenge at first because the competition is so good,” Seifert said. “Literally, the best competitors from around the world are there! But Powerlifting is a very supportive group and event. It’s great to meet and talk with all the athletes.”

For Lawing, mental and physical fitness compliment and aid one another.

“Being strong mentally helps with becoming stronger physically and vice versa,” she said. “If you tell yourself you can, then you will, if you keep consistent and work hard. Mentality plays so much into powerlifting. When you’re under that weight, you don’t want to doubt yourself. It is hard too, especially when training isn’t going as you’d planned. That’s when you have to be patient and keep going, knowing that if you don’t give up, then you will get there. If you continue believing you can, you will, and in the process you will physically become stronger and mentally become stronger, because if you can do this you are strong enough to do other things in different areas of your life.”

Lifting is also stress reliever and can help release endorphins which boost moods. When asked what she looks forward to the most about the upcoming World Championships, Lawing reflecting on the excitement and challenge of the event.

“Being in that hyped up atmosphere, is awesome,” she said. “Being around all these really strong people who are there to reach their own goals, but also cheer everyone else on to reach theirs is great. The Powerlifting community is so supportive. Everyone wants to see everyone else succeed. They’re all so welcoming. I love to watch others hitting their lifts and I enjoy making new friends. We just having a great time in general.”

When finished with the lifts, and she knows she’s given her all, there’s a sense of accomplishment and that, she says, is an amazing feeling.

“Especially when you’ve accomplished all the goals you set out to for yourself,” Lawing added. “If you don’t reach those goals, though, then you know what you have to work on and go from there.”

Seifert and Lawing agree that Powerlifting competitions are a constant and ongoing process of self-improvement, setting goals, and then crushing them. Track their progress on social media at #GiantKillerFitness.

