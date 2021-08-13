Team Kingsley shows off Total Force flying training

Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, visited here Aug. 12 for his first look at the Total Force mission and Airmen of the 173rd Fighter Wing.



Team Kingsley highlighted how they execute the important mission of training the Air Force’s newest F-15 Eagle Drivers while preparing to transition to the F-15EX in the near future.



“At the end of the day, though we talk about the F-15C and the F-15EX, our nation’s asymmetric advantage is our Airmen, and it is showcased in our professional NCO corps,” he said. “You have examples all over this base, and I recognized a number of them today. NCOs that are leading way above their pay grade, outside their job description, and they do it with enthusiasm because they can orient on the mission. This is the key to victory.”



Webb toured the maintenance facilities and had a chance to discuss the successes and challenges F-15C maintainers face when supporting the more than 40-year-old aircraft.



“It's always invigorating to see dedicated Airmen everywhere that I visit,” said Webb. “Their motto ‘Land of No Slack’ is not just slogan, it is a culture of excellence ingrained within Team Kingsley.”



After touring the maintenance facilities, Webb had lunch with Team Kingsley leaders and Airmen. The Airmen had the chance to ask questions and share their thoughts with Webb during the informal sit down.



After lunch, the team went to the operations group, which is the heart of the F-15C schoolhouse. Webb saw the state-of-the-art facilities and classrooms, and met with student pilots and instructors.



“The number one core mission of the Air Force is air superiority and it enables the success of the rest of the joint team,” said Webb. “The F-15C is fundamental to that mission, and so training and developing that foundation here is what makes this unit particularly important.”



After visiting the schoolhouse, the team headed over to the 550th Fighter Squadron. It is the active duty component at Kingsley Field and the largest Total Force active association in AETC.



Webb applauded the wing’s Total Force integration success and noted the benefits of the unified team.



“The Total Force arrangement we have here seems seamless,” said Webb. “Walking around today I couldn’t tell who are Guardsmen, and who are active duty Airmen. That is a mark of real integration success.”

