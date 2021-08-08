128 ARW Sees Several Command Changes Within It's Mission Support Group

MILWAUKEE, WISC. – The 128th Air Refueling Wing has seen a significant changeover in command within its 128th Mission Support Group that began with Col. Timothy Guy assuming command of the group June 6, 2021. Guy’s transition allowed for other leaders to assume new roles within the squadrons making up the group.



“There’s been a lot of changes in the last two years, and I think our senior leaders have built the bench to ensure their subordinate leaders were prepared to take the next step in command,” Guy said.



With Guy’s vacancy, the 128th Logistics Readiness Squadron selected Lt. Col. Aaron Gulczynski as its new commander on August 1, 2021. Gulczynski previously held the position of the 128th Security Forces Squadron Commander for eight years.



With Gulczynski transitioning out of security forces, Lt. Col. Thomas Mielcarek will take command of the squadron. Mielcarek spent the previous two years at Joint Force Headquarters for the Wisconsin National Guard as the Defensive Cyber Operations Element Team Chief and before that, 12 years as the 128th Communications Flight Commander.



“I am very confident in his (Gulczynski) ability. He and I have worked together in a number of positions throughout the wing. I think he will continue to build on the programs we have put in place and really drive the squadron forward,” Guy said.



Wisconsin JFHQ is gaining another 128 ARW member however, as Lt. Col. Jeannie Jeanetta will serve as the director of Command, Control, Communications & Computers Directorate, starting August 4, 2021. Jeanetta earned this position by proving her leadership throughout her career, including commanding the 128th Communications Flight for the last two years, providing remote tools, and enhancing telework capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Capt. Josh Sweeney will temporarily command the communications flight beginning August 5, 2021. Sweeney has been the officer in charge of Cyberspace Operations at the 128 ARW since commissioning in 2013. In 2018, Sweeney deployed to Southeast Asia as the Communication Plans Flight Commander in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.



With the logistics readiness squadron, security forces squadron and communications flight under the command of mission support group, Col. Guy now has the task of helping his new subordinates settle into their new positions.



“I think we’ll have challenges in the future, but I know the team is prepared to meet these challenges. We have great new leaders in place to execute unstoppable air power for the 128th Air Refueling Wing,” Guy said.



The mission support group makes up over 40% of the wing personnel and provides unparalleled support to the 128 ARW refueling mission.

