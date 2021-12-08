Enhancing the mission at all levels

Photo By Senior Airman Seth Haddix | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Magruder, 81st Comptroller Squadron special...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Seth Haddix | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Magruder, 81st Comptroller Squadron special actions technician, computes travel entitlements inside the Sablich Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 28, 2021. From managing the finances of Keesler personnel to being a part of the Keesler Airman's Council and creating the Junior Enlisted Professional Enhancement Seminar, Magruder embraces his role as an Airman and acknowledges his impact on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix) see less | View Image Page

Across more than 11,000 personnel at Keesler, the 81st Training Wing’s mission is maintained at all levels. Airmen such as Airman 1st Class Noah Magruder, 81st Comptroller Squadron special actions technician, serve as the backbone of the mission.



“I manage Keesler personnel that are in-processing and out-processing, creating a flow for our Airman from the beginning of their career at the base to sending them their final paycheck,” said Magruder. “I work with a lot numbers, but the biggest part is the people. Processing our personnel is the first step to getting people paid.”



Tech. Sgt. Ny Vu, 81st CPTS customer service NCO in charge, oversees the section and the Airmen including Magruder.



“Working in customer service, we support the whole base and keep the mission going,” said Vu. “It is essential to not only pay our personnel, but assist them in what they need. Magruder serves as a first impression for our base to our new officers.”



Magruder is able to translate his skills outside of the workplace, serving as the treasurer in the Keesler Airman’s Council.



“Working with prior treasurers in finance has helped me figure out the necessities of the role,” said Magruder. “This job takes a lot of organization and communication. Attention to detail is important working in a financial position and I have learned that from my job and been able to play my part to help the Airman around me.”



Beyond his role of crunching the numbers, Magruder impacts the wing on a broader perspective. Creating the first Junior Enlisted Professional Enhancement Seminar, Magruder established a course focusing on Airman like himself.



“JEPES highlights the followership for Airmen in between the First Term Airman’s Course and Airman Leadership School,” said Magruder. “The seminar serves as a way to help Airmen become comfortable with their work environment and fit their role within the mission.”



As the alternating First Sergeant for the Wing Staff Agencies, Vu is able to understand Magruder’s impact in not just customer service, but with the Airmen around base.



“JEPES bridges an important gap for our Airmen,” said Vu. “Magruder is always looking to help the Airmen around him to the best of his abilities and better any processes to improve the mission.”



Stemming from all the opportunities around base and the various ways of reinforcing Keesler’s mission, Magruder embraces his role within the base.



“I try to do my job well and in my own way,” said Magruder. “I want my ideas to evolve and develop the Airmen around me. I hope to promote Airmen around base to be their best self.”