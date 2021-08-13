Morticians in Guam make L29A History

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Johnathan J. Shewchuk and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brian T. Beale, both Navy Casualty morticians from Navy Personnel Command (NPC) stationed in Guam, were recognized for their accomplishments via phone call Aug. 11.



Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, surgeon general of the Navy; Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander, NPC; NPC Force Master Chief Chris Detje, and Cmdr. Robert T. McMahon, director of Navy Casualty, were all present during the call to recognize and congratulate these individuals. The corpsmen received a by-name award from Guam legislature for their efforts toward both military and local civilians. The award shows the direct impact that the work that they have done extends beyond the military and into the local community.



“Our Navy morticians have really been stepping up over the last couple of years and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Detje. “They have been making a difference in not only the Navy, but in their community. Those kind of relationships run deep especially in places like Guam where we need to always foster a good relationship. Our Sailors go out and go above and beyond.”



Shewchuk and Beale believe that they are the only nationally licensed funeral directors on Guam. They were instrumental in the education of local funeral home staff on guidance from the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Funeral Directors Association on the proper management of Covid-19 patients. They also sought and secured many entitlements for deceased veterans whose remains lay unclaimed, ensuring their proper disposition and internment in a veteran’s cemetery with full military honors.



“It is truly an honor to receive this award from the community,” said Shewchuk. “It is an honor to be recognized for the job that we do because it is an important mission and it is a no-fail mission.”



Navy morticians belong to a career field so small, many people don't realize it exists. Currently there are 14 morticians in the Navy, and the job for which they are entrusted – providing dignity, honor and respect for fallen service members – is important, especially for the families of those fallen. As the only uniformed morticians in the Department of Defense, Navy morticians possess a level of education, training and experience far above that of most Sailors in the fleet.



There are seven potential assignments for Navy morticians: Millington, Tennessee; Quantico, Virginia; Dover, Delaware; Hawaii, Guam, Spain or Italy. Assignments are typically six years for a stateside assignment and three years for an overseas assignment.

