Soo Locks Visitor Center now requires masks

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requiring masks to enter the Soo Locks Visitor Center in Canal Park effective Aug. 13, 2021.



Per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Defense (DoD) requirements the Visitor Center requires masks covering the nose and mouth for all visitors. Corps of Engineers officials also ask guests to help maintain a safe environment by practicing social distancing with those outside their group and not to enter the building if they are feeling ill.



The CDC’s Data Tracker at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view reports Community Transmission rates for Chippewa County, Michigan as substantial as of Aug. 13, 2021. In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by the DoD.



The Visitor Center is open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily. The park and observation platform are open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. Please be patient, be kind and be safe.



For more details, contact Detroit District Public Affairs Specialist Carrie Fox at carrie.d.fox@usace.army.mil. Detroit District photos are available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict.



