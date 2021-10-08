In a First, Floating Dry-Dock Dynamic Docks Port Operations Work Boats

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NORFOLK, Virginia (August 10, 2021) Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)...... read more read more Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NORFOLK, Virginia (August 10, 2021) Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Floating Dry-Dock Dynamic (AFDL 6) conducts a double docking evolution of Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek Port Operations Work Boats. It was the first time the Navy’s oldest floating dry-dock docked work boats. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released). see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) floating dry-dock, Dynamic (AFDL 6) continued to display their versatility after successfully completing the first double docking evolution on Dynamic, August 10.



The crew simultaneously docked two Port Operations work boats at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek in another milestone for the Navy’s oldest floating dry-dock as this is the first time it brings work boats onto its dock. In April, the crew docked a dive boat for the first time, an example of the 77-year-old dock’s flexibility.



“As long as there are craft that fit in the dock, we can keep doing what we’ve been doing and find ways to get additional craft here,” said Dynamic Crewmember Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Nicholas Carey. “Dynamic has been around nearly 80 years and continues to evolve to fit the Navy’s maintenance needs.”



Port Operations use the work boats, or tug boats, to assist with barge and ship movements within the harbor. For the next two weeks, they will be on blocks undergoing underwater hull preservation and other maintenance.



“Dynamic is extremely important when it comes to maintenance on smaller vessels because it gives the Navy an extra dock to use,” said Dynamic First Lieutenant Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jeff Devlieger. “There aren’t a lot of private shipyards these vessels could go to, so having Dynamic provides an opportunity to stay mission capable.”



Since completing a four-month continuous maintenance availability in December last year, the Dynamic crew has not slowed down. This is the11th docking this year with two more work boats scheduled in the coming weeks.



MARMC, a directorate under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Areas of Responsibility. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).