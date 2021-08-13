Fort McCoy hosts historic visit with 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | (From left) Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general-support with the 88th...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | (From left) Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general-support with the 88th Readiness Division; the 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville; Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss; Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard; and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart stop for a photo in front of Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters on Aug. 11, 2021, as part of an official visit to the installation by McConville. During his visit, McConville toured training through an aerial tour of the post, met with Soldiers and Airmen throughout the post, and more. It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general-support with the 88th Readiness Division; the 40th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James McConville; Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss; Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard; and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart are shown in a photo in front of Fort McCoy (Wis.) Garrison Headquarters on Aug. 11, 2021, as part of an official visit to the installation by McConville.



During his visit, McConville toured training through an aerial tour of the post, met with Soldiers and Airmen throughout the post, and more.



It’s the first visit to the installation by the top Army military leader in recent history.



The post was also recently visited by the Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston in July.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



