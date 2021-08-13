Back-to-School Brigade provides school supplies to military families

The 189th Airlift Wing Airman and Family Readiness office hosted its annual Back-toSchool Brigade Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Working hand-in-hand with Operation Homefront, the Airman and Family Readiness office provided 200 backpacks loaded with school supplies along with goody bags to families who signed up for the event.



“This is such a great event for our Guardsmen and their families,” said Brandi Clay, the 189th Airlift Wing Airman and Family Readiness coordinator. “It gives us the opportunity to meet and take care of our Airman, their families, and show our appreciation for everything they do. It’s the least we can do to take care of those who serve.”



The event, hosted by A&FRC, is part of Operation Homefront. This group provides support to all members of the U.S. military and their families. The Back-to-School Brigade is just one of many programs offered by Operation Homefront. The organization also provides short-term critical financial assistance for food, utilities, home repairs, rent/mortgage payments and more; long-term stability such as mortgage-free homes for veterans who qualify; and recurring family support such as baby showers for military moms, home-front celebrations, and holiday support.



The wing’s Airman and Family Readiness office also provides a plethora of services to Guardsmen and their families. From key-spouse support to holiday events for military families, the A&FRC tailors to our Guardsmen’s needs. The office also provides books and other materials that assist with life choices and changes. For more information or to visit with one of the wing’s A&FRC coordinators, call 501-987-5952.

