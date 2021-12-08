AMC plays key supporting role in space and missile defense

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Army’s senior sustainer said the sustainment and materiel enterprise is synchronized and integrated to meet Army space and missile defense requirements, both today and in the future.



Gen. Ed Daly, Army Materiel Command commander, spoke on the final day of the Space and Missile Defense Symposium, August 12, emphasizing AMC’s vital role in support of space and missile defense in the new ear of multi-domain operations.



“AMC is currently supporting numerous systems in the air and missile defense arena but we are focused on more than current readiness; we are also focused on modernization of those efforts,” Daly said. “We are working to ensure that sustainment is always an enabler, and we are thinking deep in terms of materiel solutions and how we will sustain the next fight.”



To support Army readiness, AMC is taking a holistic look at sustainment and materiel readiness across the entire enterprise, from installation readiness to Organic Industrial Base modernization, and using big and predictive data to make informed decisions.



“These modernization efforts start on installations, which we call our power projection platforms. Our installations must be resilient and capable of supporting current and evolving readiness needs,” he said. “We are targeting modernization alongside the Army’s transformation efforts including our roads, airfields, ports, railheads and ranges. Across this key infrastructure, we are keeping pace with the next-generation of weapon systems to maintain our strategic power projection advantage.”



Also keeping pace with modernization is the Army’s OIB – 26 depot, arsenals and ammunition plants – which is undergoing a 15-year modernization plan.



“We are looking at both the depth and breadth of the Organic Industrial Base to reduce single points of failure and keep pace with Army modernization efforts while maintaining the ability to surge and support multi-domain operations at theater-scale, not just in crisis but in long-term conflict,” he said.



Daly said fueling these efforts is the Army’s increased use of big data to make predictive, real-time and informed decisions based on global visibility of equipment and supplies.



“The Army is investing in agile and resilient networks and systems to make predictive decisions,” he said.



But Daly said some of the most important changes AMC is making is when it comes to the Army’s number one priority: people.



“We are setting the course for talent management and leader development across the enterprise, and it’s recruiting and retaining our people which set the standard for the Army in the future,” he said.

