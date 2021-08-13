New assignments announced for MG Stephen J. Maranian, MG David C. Hill

Photo By Robert Martin | Aug. 31 will see the changing of the guard as Maj. Gen. Major General Stephen J....... read more read more Photo By Robert Martin | Aug. 31 will see the changing of the guard as Maj. Gen. Major General Stephen J. Maranian, Commandant of the United States Army War College hands over the Command of the USAWC to Major General David C. Hill during a change of command ceremony. see less | View Image Page

Carlisle, Pa. -- The Chief of Staff of the Army announced on August 11 the following General Officer assignments:



Major General Stephen J. Maranian, Commandant of the United States Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania to Commanding General, 56th Artillery Command, United States Army Europe-Africa, Germany.



Major General David C. Hill, Deputy Chief of Engineers, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, DC to Commandant, United States Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.



A formal ceremony to mark the U.S. Army War College change of command is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Bliss Hall, Carlisle Barracks, Pa.



In a memo to the Army War College community, Maj. Gen. Maranian spoke of the inspiring character, competence, and commitment of the faculty, staff, and students.



“I’ll miss the people of the Army War College most of all, but I will also miss our mission,” said Maranian. “The Army War College, like no other institution, blends innovation, tradition, and opportunity and is a world-class factory for strategic leadership and strategic ideas.”



“Leading this high-performing organization has been a responsibility that I have taken seriously and one that I have treasured,” he said, while admitting that he is both humbled and excited for the opportunities ahead.



“The reactivation of the 56th Artillery Command, which played a vital role in the successful end to the Cold War, represents an important investment in the US and NATO’s capabilities in Europe,” said Maranian. “The 21st century evolution of the 56th will enable sophisticated multi-domain operations and strategies to support allies and partners and strengthen our collective security.”



Maranian’s 13-month tenure will be remembered for his steady and transparent leadership of the College and the Carlisle Barracks community during COVID conditions, maintaining the health of the community while ensuring mission completion in educating strategists, sergeants major, lieutenant colonels and colonels, and the Army’s general officers.



With Provost Dr. Jim Breckenridge, Maranian directed revisions and innovations in curriculum and teaching methodologies; and hired faculty with expertise in emerging issues, e.g., futures, data analysis, and environmental security. Under his leadership, the Strategic Studies Institute and Center for Strategic Leadership refocused their ideas and expertise in analysis and experimentation to align with pressing strategic issues.



Recognizing the value to the Joint Force in extending the educational products of Army War College, he guided three outreach initiatives. The pilot program for digitizing the immense Military History collection of the Army Heritage and Education Center transitioned to a major project. The SSI digital outreach and the AHEC historical analysis hub put strategic analysis in the right hands at the right time. And, the Army War College Graduate Certificate Program, implementing pilot courses this past year, will become a formal certificate-granting program of the Army War College in January 2022.



He introduced several initiatives to strengthen people-first policies. He established a cross-functional task force that led to an approved display policy aligning the images and words displayed on Carlisle Barracks with the values of the Army and the principles of the Army War College. He instituted a Diversity, Equality and Inclusion committee, and he created the “Let’s Talk” academic forum: a three-part series in which students prepared for their future responsibilities leading conversations and guiding policies of diversity and inclusion.