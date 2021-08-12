Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Visit by U.S. Warship to Egypt's Berenice Naval Base

    USS Monterey Visits Egypt

    Photo By Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer | 210812-N-WQ732-1211 BERENICE, Egypt (August 12, 2021) – Capt. Joseph Baggett,...... read more read more

    BAHRAIN

    08.13.2021

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Aug. 12, 2021) – Guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) visited Egypt’s Berenice Naval Base, Aug. 12, marking the first time a U.S. warship has pulled into the Red Sea base, which officially opened in January 2020.

    During the visit the ship hosted Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF); Vice Adm. Ahmed Khaled Hassan Saeed, commander of the Egyptian Naval Force; U.S. Ambassador to Egypt, Jonathan R. Cohen; and Commodore Waleed Aly Atiaa, commanding officer of Berenice Naval Base.

    The group toured the ship, spoke with crew members and participated in a gift exchange with Monterey’s commanding officer, Capt. Joseph A. Baggett.

    “I am honored that Monterey was able to conduct this historic first visit to the Berenice Naval Base,” said Baggett. “I’m also extremely proud of the hard work this crew has put into this and every other opportunity we’ve had to operate alongside regional partners throughout our deployment.”

    Ambassador Cohen noted: "This visit exemplifies the strength of U.S.-Egyptian maritime cooperation. Together we are combating smuggling, trafficking, and piracy, and ensuring safety at sea.”

    In April, Egypt became the 34th member of CMF, an enduring multinational coalition formed in 2002 and committed to upholding the rules-based international order by countering illicit non-state actors, safeguarding freedom of navigation, and promoting security, stability, and prosperity.

