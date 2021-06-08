NEX YOKOSUKA RECEIVES BEST OF PACIFIC 2021 – 2022 AWARD

Photo By Edward Holland | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug 06, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more Photo By Edward Holland | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug 06, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, joined by Lt. Col. Michael Kerschbaum, Commander, Stars and Stripes, delivers a congratulatory speech during a ceremony celebrating the NEX Yokosuka's award as best exchange in mainland Japan for Stars and Stripes' Best of Pacific 2021-2022 contest, Aug. 6. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug 6, 2021) – The Navy Exchange (NEX) Yokosuka received the Stars and Stripes Best of the Pacific 2021 - 2022 award in the best large exchange in mainland Japan category, during a ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), August 6.



For the past 17 years, the Stars and Stripes word-of-mouth and vote contest has presented recommendations on where to shop and dine for the Pacific military community.



Despite an ongoing pandemic, a record-setting number of votes were received and NEX Yokosuka was recognized as the best large exchange eleven times in a row.



Julie Herring, general manager NEX Yokosuka, was surprised by the voter turnout and explained the significance of the award, saying, “This is our eleventh consecutive time to win this award, and it speaks to the feedback we hear from patrons about customer service, value, customer satisfaction, and the savings available at the exchange.”



NEX Yokosuka serves armed forces members, their families, and civilians with a multitude of affordable goods not available elsewhere in Japan.



“We listen to our customers in the surveys we collect,” said Herring. “We respond to their suggestions and are honored to be their home away from home, when it comes to purchasing in the Pacific.”



During the award ceremony, Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer and Lt. Col. Michael Kerschbaum, Commander, Stars and Stripes cut a ceremonial cake in celebration of the NEX winning the award.



At the congratulatory event, Kerschbaum commented, “We received over 5,000 votes in the contest and the residents reached out to say thank you for everything you do to make people’s jobs, working in the Pacific theater a little bit easier.”



Jarrett added, “It’s always good to celebrate another Best of the Pacific with the exchange team that brings the whole community together…Thank you for being flexible and for your continual high quality of customer service and support of the community,” said Jarrett.



NEX Yokosuka continues to thank the military and civilian community for their service and loyal patronage while providing the best the Pacific has to offer at CFAY.



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military civilian personnel and their families.