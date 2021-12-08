Photo Essay: Fort McCoy police, fire personnel support 2021 Monroe County National Night Out

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Personnel with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency Services are shown Aug. 3, 2021, at Winnebago Park in Tomah, Wis., for the Monroe County National Night Out.

    Hundreds of people attended the event, which was held at Tomah’s Winnebago Park.

    Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country.

    Fort McCoy had 10 pieces of equipment and vehicles and 15 people who participated in the event.

    The next National Night Event for Monroe County is planned for August 2022.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 20:42
    Story ID: 402981
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
