Photo Essay: Fort McCoy police, fire personnel support 2021 Monroe County National Night Out

Personnel with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency Services are shown Aug. 3, 2021, at Winnebago Park in Tomah, Wis., for the Monroe County National Night Out.



Hundreds of people attended the event, which was held at Tomah’s Winnebago Park.



Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country.



Fort McCoy had 10 pieces of equipment and vehicles and 15 people who participated in the event.



The next National Night Event for Monroe County is planned for August 2022.



