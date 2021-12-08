Emerging Enterprise Leadership Course offers opportunity to grow as Army leaders

Photo By Katie Nelson | Ruben Moreno’s daughter, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Ikahihifo, surprised her...... read more read more Photo By Katie Nelson | Ruben Moreno’s daughter, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Ikahihifo, surprised her dad at work to celebrate his graduation from U.S. Army Pacific's Emerging Enterprise Leadership course. “I saw this course as a chance to develop and learn as a leader,” said Moreno. “The EEL program expands on the Army’s enterprise leadership development efforts to emerging leaders and inspires, motivates and enlightens students who will become the Army’s next generation of enterprise leaders.” see less | View Image Page

Fort Shafter—After one year of mentoring, self-development, developmental assignments and a team-based project, twenty five Department of Army Civilians graduated from the U.S. Army Pacific’s Emerging Enterprise Leader (EEL) program. Graduates represented the vast Indo-Pacific region and included the 402nd’s Army Field Support Brigade’s Ruben Moreno.



“I saw this course as a chance to develop and learn as a leader,” said Moreno. “The EEL program expands on the Army’s enterprise leadership development efforts to emerging leaders and inspires, motivates and enlightens students who will become the Army’s next generation of enterprise leaders.”



Over the course of one year, Moreno and his classmates participated in sessions designed to increase their personal and professional knowledge while building leadership skills through experiential training.

According to 402nd AFSB deputy to the commander, Joe Schulz, the EEL program is similar to the Army Sustainment Command’s “Journey to Leadership program.”



“The intent is to train future leaders in a broad range of leadership competencies and to enhance teaming and interpersonal skills,” said Schulz. “Mr. Moreno’s nomination for, participation in and graduation from U.S. Army Pacific’s EEL is an investment in him as one of our future leaders.”



Moreno, a retired Sgt. 1st Class, has a passion for the military and for developing young leaders to thrive in their organizations.



In the future, Moreno says, he wants to assist young leaders in the military recognize their potential and continue to move into positions with more responsibilities. “Ultimately, the Army’s future depends on these leaders. I want to make a difference, not just with them, but the Army as well.”



Moreno is already making a difference within the 402nd and the military as a whole, while working full-time and studying for a doctorate in management with a focus on organizational leadership.



Moreno’s daughter, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Ikahihifo, said that her dad was her biggest inspiration.



“He’s perfect example of leading from the front and truly the hardest worker in the room. Late nights, early mornings, it doesn’t matter my dad will accomplish whatever he puts his mind to. His tenacity and dedication completely astonish me. He never complains; he just makes it happen,” said Ikahihifo. “I’m one very proud daughter.”



“His graduation is the beginning of a journey that will allow the 402nd to maximize the mentoring he received, the skills he put to use in teaming, the relationships he forged with other future USARPAC leaders and future developmental assignments,” said Schulz.