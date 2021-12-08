NSGL Supports Common Tern Conservation Efforts

Historically, Naval Station Great Lakes’ shoreline has provided a nesting ground to many migratory bird species. Since 2000, the common tern has called the Great Lakes shoreline home as well but has recently faced many challenges to its population.

“Over the years there have been many challenges in keeping their population numbers up, including predators and human disturbance,” said Taylor Bozman, natural resources

manager for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic. “In recent years, the biggest obstacle has been the degradation of shoreline habitat due to rising lake levels and overgrown invasive plant species.”

This colony of common terns is the only one in the state of Illinois and is listed as endangered to the state. Nationally, the tern is listed as a species of concern by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Bozman states that in recent years their numbers have dropped to a record low with little nesting success. Great Lakes’ has partnered with several groups to support conservation efforts of this endangered bird.

“To overcome this, we’ve worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to anchor nesting platforms in the harbor to provide additional habitat for the terns,” said Bozman. “Over the last 3 years we’ve partnered with IDNR, a local Eagle Scout troop, National Audubon Society and U.S. Department of Agriculture to make this project a success, starting with one platform in 2019 and ending with three platforms this season.”

NAVFAC worked with IDNR to construct platforms placed along the shoreline, using recycled materials for the bases before constructing a natural looking environment for the nesting area. The first platform was built in 2019 and two more platforms have been added since.

“We plan to continue anchoring these platforms in the harbor each season, with the hope that eventually their population numbers will be high enough to survive on their

own without additional protection,” said Bozman. “With the success this year, we feel optimistic for the years to come. Each year we’ve learned something new for what works best and how we can improve, so we’ll use these lessons learned going forward.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.12.2021 20:25 Story ID: 402979 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSGL Supports Common Tern Conservation Efforts, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.