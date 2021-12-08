NIWC Pacific releases beta challenge environment for NAUTICA

SAN DIEGO — Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s Naval Artificial Intelligence Unity Training and Challenge team, which uses the anagram NAUTICA, recently released its beta challenge environment as part of its artificial intelligence (AI) workforce development project for U.S. DoD civilians, contractors, and uniformed personnel.



The NAUTICA project, funded through the Naval Innovative Science and Engineering (NISE) program, aligns with the DoD AI Education Strategy to improve AI capability within the DoD, and includes two parts: training — recorded lectures, slides, tutorial source code — and a first-person shooter challenge. Both are hosted through the Naval Leveraging Innovations, Frameworks and Technologies portal, though the unclassified and non-sensitive challenge environment code is also available to the public via another site.



The final NAUTICA challenge tournament begins Sept. 21, 2021.



Potential or existing NAUTICA challengers, and those interested in AI training, may reach out to Richmond Yen, NAUTICA principal investigator, at richmond.yen@niwc.navy.mil.



DoD affiliated members may go to https://portal.lift.mhpcc.hpc.mil/liftaccounts/logins/signup to register for a Naval LIFT account using a common access card as well as Yen’s name and email for the point of contact. Once registered, DoD users may access the training and challenge environment via https://wiki.lift.mhpcc.hpc.mil/confluence/display/NAUTICA/NAUTICA.

Members of the public may access unclassified and non-sensitive NAUTICA content for the challenge by visiting https://github.com/niwcpac-nautica/nautica-challenge-public.



To conduct interviews with subject matter experts, please contact Jim Fallin, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs director, at jim.fallin@navy.mil, or (619) 892-7524.



NIWC Pacific’s mission: To conduct research, development, engineering, and support of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains, and to rapidly prototype, conduct test and evaluation, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support. https://www.public.navy.mil/navwar/NIWC-Pacific

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.12.2021 17:30 Story ID: 402968 Location: SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Pacific releases beta challenge environment for NAUTICA, by Jaime Ciciora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.