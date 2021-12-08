Vermont Airman Takes Top Honor

Courtesy Photo | Airman 1st Class Dalton Fitch-O’Leary, tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman 1st Class Dalton Fitch-O’Leary, tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 158th Maintenance Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during technical training at Sheppard AFB, Texas. Fitch-O'Leary bested more than 700 basic military trainees (BMT) to become the top BMT honor graduate of his class. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

South Burlington, Vt., (Aug. 12, 2020) — Airman 1st Class Dalton Fitch-O’Leary, tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 158th Maintenance Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, bested more than 700 basic military trainees (BMT) to become the top BMT honor graduate.



To be recognized as an honor graduate in basic military training, trainees are evaluated in a number of areas: physical fitness, living area inspections, leadership points, and the end of course exam. Typically, 10 percent of trainees graduate as honor graduates.



“I am honored to have received the Top Grad award,” said Fitch-O’Leary. “I went into BMT with the goal of putting everything I had into each day, and winning this award shows me that I was able to achieve that goal.”



Fitch-O’Leary is proud of the accolades he received but he’s not the only one impressed with his hard work.



“Achieving BMT Top Honor Grad is a tremendous honor and something to be proud of,” said Chief Master Sgt. Hugo Gamarra, 158th Force Support Flight JOB TITLE. “It’s Airmen like Airmen Fitch-O’Leary, the tip-of-the spear Airmen, who really set the standard and exemplify who we are as wingmen at the 158th Fighter Squadron. We’re proud to have him as one of our Green Mountain Boys and we look forward to his return home.”