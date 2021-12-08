Exercise Black Widow Wraps Up as Participants Transition to Large Scale Exercise

Navy submarines, aircraft, and surface ships participated in Exercise Black Widow 2021 in the North Atlantic, Aug. 3-10.



Designed to increase the ability of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) air, surface, and undersea assets to operate in a high-intensity environment, Black Widow improves unit and joint forces readiness, responsiveness, proficiency, and ultimately lethality.



“This graduate-level integrated undersea warfare exercise provided us the opportunity to practice and perform seamlessly across domains so that we are ready to engage any threat at any time and place of our choosing,” said Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center. “Our undersea warfighters rehearsed the tactics and procedures they will need in combat. We train like we fight, and always strive for growth and innovation within the undersea warfare domain.”



Through cooperation, collaboration, and multi-domain cohesion, exercises like Black Widow enhance combat readiness and promote peace and security in the Atlantic.



“Advanced undersea warfare training provides a critical opportunity to improve multi-domain cooperation and defense capability while ensuring maritime safety and stability throughout the Atlantic,” said Rear Adm. Brian Davies, Commander, Submarine Group 2. “By integrating air and surface assets in the undersea domain, we have an avenue to demonstrate the agility, persistence, flexibility, interoperability, and resilience of our forces and continue to sharpen our combat readiness.”



Exercise Black Widow is conducted in the Atlantic to advance the art of theater undersea warfare in a multi-domain environment in response to the rise of strategic competition.



“Our submarines, surface ships, ASW capable aircraft, and other undersea capabilities work together in a complex and dynamic environment to prepare our teams for peacetime and contingency combat operations against strategic competitors,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces. “Our persistent presence in the Atlantic is foundational to our security strategy in defense of the homeland. Maritime Homeland Defense is a critical mission, and we must be prepared and ready to respond with lethal effect to any threat against our nation.”



This year’s participants included Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719), Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Cole (DDG 67), Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW)11, Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron72, Destroyer Squadron 2, and offshore support vessel (HOS Red Rock).



As these units transition to Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, they will take part in live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. LSE 2021 connects high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. The exercise will reinforce a culture of learning and increase our warfighting readiness.



The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.12.2021 14:07 Story ID: 402944 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Black Widow Wraps Up as Participants Transition to Large Scale Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.