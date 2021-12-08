DeCA announces its top stores for 2019 in virtual event

Courtesy Photo | The Sagamihara, Japan, Commissary associates pose in front of their store. Their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Sagamihara, Japan, Commissary associates pose in front of their store. Their commissary received the L. Mendel Rivers Award for Best Small Commissary Overseas. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announced the winners of the 2019 Best Commissary Awards in a virtual ceremony July 29.



The awards ceremony was attended by store directors, zone managers, area directors and agency senior leadership to include DeCA Director and CEO Bill Moore; Senior Enlisted Advisor, Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo and Store Operations Executive Director Rogers Campbell.



“We were hoping to be able to physically do an award presentation with real people in a room, but with the pandemic that’s turned out to be a lot tougher than we ever thought it would be,” Moore said. “So, in the spirit of moving forward, we decided it was far beyond time to award the 2019 Best Commissary awards.”



The awards are given in five categories, determined by store location and size, and are named in honor of government officials who protected the commissary benefit and championed quality-of-life issues for the military and their families.



James Taylor, chief of store operations, announced the winners:



• Director’s Award – United States Best Super Commissary

o 1st place – McGuire Commissary, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey

o 2nd place – Schofield Barracks, Hawaii



• Dan Daniel Award - Best Large Commissary Overseas

o 1st place – Naval Station Orote, Guam

o 2nd place – Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany



• Bill Nichols Award – United States Best Large Commissary

o 1st place – Imperial Beach, California

o 2nd place – Ord Community, California



• Richard M. Paget Award – United States Best Small Commissary

o 1st place – Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas

o 2nd place – Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada



• L. Mendel Rivers Award - Best Small Commissary Overseas

o 1st place – Sagamihara, Japan

o 2nd place – Fleet Activities Chinhae, South Korea



“This is an awesome achievement, and I applaud everybody’s accomplishments” said Saucedo. “Everybody put forth great effort.”

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the great things you’ve done and the sacrifices you’ve made,” Moore added.



DeCA zone managers nominated one store per awards category from their zone. Nominations were judged on tangible and intangible qualities such as friendly environment, a well-run store, good work ethic and sense of a cohesive team. Tangible qualities include:



• sales

• Commissary Customer Service Survey (CCSS)

• organization, cleanliness and visual appeal

• safety

• accountability

• recycling and solid waste diversion

• photo portfolio

• display contests

• special events

“I thank you for what you do every day,” Campbell said to the store attendees. “Be mindful of safety. We’re going back into, it appears, difficult times again. Take care of yourselves, take care of your employees.”

