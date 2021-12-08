Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory Celebrates Lieutenant’s Promotion

Courtesy Photo | GROTON, Conn. (July 25, 2021) Lt. Nicole Johnson receives her new shoulder boards...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GROTON, Conn. (July 25, 2021) Lt. Nicole Johnson receives her new shoulder boards during her promotion ceremony at Hospital Point, Naval Health Center Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Va., July 25, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jackie Holman/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (NNS) Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory’s (NSMRL) Lt. Nicole Johnson promoted to her current rank during an outdoor ceremony on Hospital Point at the historic Naval Medical Center Portsmouth on July 25.



The occasion was presided over by Capt. Brian Feldman, commander, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, and former NSMRL executive officer. The intimate ceremony was attended by several of Johnson’s close friends and family, including her daughter who helped pin Johnson to her new rank.



“One of the biggest honors as an officer is the privilege to deliver the oath of office,” said Feldman, who served as a mentor to Johnson when she arrived at NSMRL in 2019 as a newly commissioned officer.



“This occasion was a celebration with some of the friends, family and colleagues who supported her in this significant achievement. Being able to deliver the oath to Lt. Johnson is an honor equaled only by the privilege of having worked closely with her during the past 18 months and watching her rise to numerous leadership challenges, leveraging her talents and experience to guide the NSMRL operations department through a challenging year. My deepest congratulations to another amazing Navy Mustang,” said Feldman.



At NSMRL, Johnson is serving in her first duty assignment as a commissioned officer as head of the Operations Department.

A native of Zephyrhills, Florida, Johnson enlisted in the Navy in 2011, eventually earning the rank of hospital corpsman 2nd class.



During her enlistment, Johnson continued her education, earning a bachelor’s degree in health science and administration. She applied for a commission via the Health Services Collegiate Program and was selected on her first submission. Johnson was accepted to the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., where she received her master’s degree in health care administration and policy. Upon her graduation in 2019, Johnson commissioned as a Lt. j.g. in the Naval Medical Service Corps as a Healthcare Administrator.



“It is my greatest honor to serve in the U.S. Navy, both as an enlisted service member and now as a commissioned officer. I am thankful to my incredible mentors, both military and civilian, for supporting and guiding me on this journey. As I advance my Naval career, I look forward to continuing to grow and learn through every challenging assignment from those that have paved the way, and to give back to my country through service and as a mentor to others,” said Johnson.



Capt. Katharine Shobe, NSMRL’s commanding officer, congratulated Johnson. “Lt. Johnson joined NSMRL for her first assignment as an Officer, and was quickly asked to lead the command’s Operations Department, a distinct challenge with so many different specialists and areas of expertise on the team. Johnson’s leadership skills have grown tremendously since her arrival at the command, and it is a pleasure to watch her develop into an outstanding Naval officer. I have no doubt that she will have a long and successful career in the Navy, and I look forward to seeing her continued advancement.”



Johnson recently received her orders for her next duty station at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. She reports for duty there next summer.

NSMRL is a command under the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and is located at the Naval Submarine Base New London. NSMRL delivers research solutions to promote the health, welfare, and performance of submariners and divers, with the mission to sustain the readiness and superiority of our undersea warriors through innovative health and performance research.