Soldier Lethality CFT welcomes new director

FORT BENNING, GA – When Brig. Gen. Larry Q. Burris Jr. assumed command of the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning last week, he also took responsibility for the Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team and the development of signature modernization efforts designed to enhance the lethality and survivability of the Close Combat Force, the very Soldiers whose education and training he governs as the Infantry School Commandant.



Burris is in a unique position as the Army Futures Command’s only dual-hatted director, and as such, he will likely see the fielding of those high-visibility, high-impact weapons systems, including the Next Generation Squad Weapons.



Burris began his career as an Infantry Officer through the ROTC program at the Virginia Military Institute. He comes to Fort Benning following an assignment as Director, CJ3, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation INHERENT RESOLVE in Iraq. He earned a master’s degree in Public Policy Management from Georgetown and a master’s in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.



Burris is the CFT’s third director, having assumed responsibility from Maj. Gen. David Hodne, who takes command of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, this month. (Then) Brig. Gen. Christopher Donahue served as the director when the CFT stood up with the creation of the Army Futures Command in 2017.



For more information, contact Bridgett Siter, Director of Communications, Soldier Lethality CFT, at bridgett.d.siter.civ@mail.mil.

