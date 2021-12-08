Navy Lodge Pensacola Earns Two 2020 Awards

Courtesy Photo | Carla Gutierrez, Navy Lodge Pensacola general manager, earned the Manager of the Year...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Carla Gutierrez, Navy Lodge Pensacola general manager, earned the Manager of the Year for 2020. The Pensacola Navy Lodge staff is exceptional and their commitment to providing superior guest services is unmatched. Official U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Giovanna Lina De Vito see less | View Image Page

By Ensign Giovanna Lina De Vito



The Navy Lodge Pensacola staff has been recognized for their exceptional performance and earned the Edward E. Carlson Award. Carla Gutierrez, Navy Lodge Pensacola general manager, also earned the Manager of the Year for 2020.



With locations across the globe, Navy Lodges provide accommodations for Department of Defense employees, active, reserve, and retired service members and their families. The Pensacola Navy Lodge is located onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola.



The Navy Lodge’s award is named after Edward E. Carlson, a former member of the Secretary of the Navy’s Exchange/Commissary Advisory Committee. Carlson advised the Navy Lodge Program to build the international hospitality program.



The Navy Exchange Service Command presents the Edward E. Carlson to the Navy Lodges that “demonstrates superior performance in operational performance, financial performance, leadership, and guest service throughout the year.”



The Pensacola Navy Lodge staff works tirelessly to provide the best possible stay for their guests and are committed to maintaining a welcoming environment. This award recognized all of their efforts, especially in the last year, to sustaining a safe space for guests to stay.



Both COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally posed threats to the Pensacola Navy Lodge. However, the staff was diligent in providing safe operations so guests could have the best possible stay. COVID-19 required the Pensacola Navy Lodge to innovate and implement new protocols. With a heightened focus on safety procedures, the Lodge staff enforced social distancing and face covering procedures.



The Pensacola Navy Lodge decreased seating capacity for breakfast services and increased cleaning policies for common surfaces in order to create safe environments for their staff and guests. The Lodge staff adjusted their room cleaning services to minimize person-to-person contact.



Not only did the Pensacola Navy Lodge staff receive recognition for their superior performance, but also their leadership. Carla Gutierrez’s Manager of the Year award came as no surprise to the Pensacola Navy Lodge staff. Her hard work and dedication to her staff and the Lodge shows why she was selected for this prestigious award. The Pensacola Navy Lodge staff is exceptional and their commitment to providing superior guest services is unmatched.



“Everything that we have accomplished has been a team effort,” said Gutierrez, “All the challenges we’ve faced between COVID-19 and the hurricane have been overcome because of the effort of our team. These challenges have only made us closer and more resilient.”



The Pensacola Navy Lodge is currently only taking reservations for active duty service members on orders. To make a reservation or find more information, visit www.navy-lodge.com/Pensacola or call (850) 452-8676.