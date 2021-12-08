Dyess family receives Family of the Year award

Photo By Staff Sgt. David Owsianka | Chief Master Sgt. Latreva Schoultz, 489th Bomb Group superintendent, Senior Master...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. David Owsianka | Chief Master Sgt. Latreva Schoultz, 489th Bomb Group superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Tavares Schoultz, 317th Airlift Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, and their children Khaliq, Salim, Kimberly and Ivan receive the Abilene Air Force Family of the Year Award at the Abilene Convention Center, Abilene, Texas, Aug. 7, 2021. The Abilene AF family of the Year award recognizes military families who have contributed to the military and local community through volunteer service and community involvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka) see less | View Image Page

As Airmen serve on military installations across the world, they provide their services to their base and local community through their service and volunteering.



The Dyess Airman and Family Readiness Center presented the Abilene Air Force Family of the Year Award to Chief Master Sgt. Latreva Schoultz, 489th Bomb Group superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Tavares Schoultz, 317th Airlift Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, and their children Khaliq, Salim, Kimberly and Ivan at the Abilene Convention Center, Abilene, Texas, Aug. 7, 2021.



“We serve alongside so many great families, so it was hard to feel like I could even compete for this award,” Latreva said. “Being recognized is more for my children to see because for them, they don’t really get to see what we put into our service on and off duty. It was awesome to be able to share this award with them.”



Latreva’s role as a group superintendent is being responsible for the readiness, training, standards, conduct and quality of life for 256 military and civilian personnel. Additionally, she performs first sergeant responsibilities and has filled the role of the Executive Assistant during manning shortages.



Tavares’ role as a first sergeant is being responsible for advising commanders on the readiness, health, morale, welfare and quality of life for Airmen and families to ensure a mission ready force. He is also the First Sergeant Council President.



“On duty, it’s our responsibility as senior leaders to be involved with and a part of people’s lives, as well as ensuring they are taken care of,” Latreva said. “It’s really hard to take that hat off when you leave work, so it kind of bleeds into your personal life as well.”



While off-duty, the Schultz family continues to embrace their service before self mentality.



Latreva and Tavares are a dual-licensed foster care and an adoption family who spends their free time advocating for children. They also live through the motto ‘service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.’



“As a first sergeant, I live that motto day in and day out as I do what I can for others,” Tavares said. “During the time we have served in the Air Force, we have embedded ourselves within the base and local community where we are stationed. I feel that I have to implant myself within both communities to strive and fulfill that promise I made to my Airmen.”



The Schoultz family also volunteers their time with the New Horizons organization. During their time in Abilene, the Schoultz family has supported 174 families locally by preparing and donating hygiene kits to residential treatment centers to help ensure children have the necessary items when relocating to and from homes.



Their work has helped the organization establish programs to promote recruitment of minority families for adoption due to racial disproportionality, developed a military adoption checklist and assisted in the reconstruction of outdated training materials in order to better prepare homes for families.



The Schoultz family will continue to take pride in continuously serving the Air Force and local community.



“We are all here for a purpose, and I think our purpose is ultimately to provide and give to others,” Latreva said. “When we take our uniform off, we are still on duty. I feel like it’s my service to make back to myself when I can give back to an organization, like New Horizon, that helped me grow my family.”