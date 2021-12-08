Abilene, Dyess celebrates 56th World’s Largest Barbeque

Photo By Staff Sgt. David Owsianka | A service member receives food during the World’s Largest Barbeque at the Abilene...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. David Owsianka | A service member receives food during the World’s Largest Barbeque at the Abilene Convention Center, Abilene, Texas, Aug. 7, 2021. The Military Affairs Committee typically service over 2,200 pounds of beef, 600 pounds of sausage, 300 gallons of beans, 50 pounds of onions, 50 gallons of barbeque sauce, 300 loaves of bread, 20 cases of cookies, one ton of ice and 500 gallons of iced tea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka) see less | View Image Page

The Military Affairs Committee of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce held the 56th annual World’s Largest Barbeque event at the Abilene Convention Center, Abilene, Texas, Aug. 7, 2021.



The barbeque expressed Abilene’s appreciation to all active-duty military and their families for being a part of the Abilene community and for what they do for the United States of America.



“This was a tremendous event and we are very appreciative of being hosted at this event as it shows the tight connection between the local community and the installation,” said Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander. “The personal connection and the smiles that we saw from everyone is what this is about. This human connect that we are able to share over the great food is important because it helps serve as a reminder on why we do what we do for our country.”



The event takes a lot of every, time and hard work from people to ensure Team Dyess gets to enjoy a taste of Texas barbeque.



The Military Affairs Committee typically serves over 2,200 pounds of beef, 600 pounds of sausage, 300 gallons of beans, 50 pounds of onions, 50 gallons of barbeque sauce, 300 loaves of bread, 20 cases of cookies, one ton of ice and 500 gallons of iced tea.



“We are appreciative of the partnership we have with our local community that has blossomed over many years,” Kramer said. “I am very appreciative of all the volunteers that came out today to put together this event. We are grateful of Abilene’s support as we continue our mission.”



The World’s Largest Barbeque event is held each year to showcase Abilene’s gratitude for Team Dyess members.



“I think that with the Abilene Military Affairs Committee putting this event on for us definitely represents how much they care about the military members here,” said Tech Sgt. Justin Dillinger 7th Communication Squadron cyber systems operations section chief. “This event gives back to Dyess by bringing people together to help with morale and camaraderie. It also helps recognize the families that step up to take care of other people across Abilene.”



While the service members at their food, the Dyess Airmen and Family Readiness Center presented the Abilene Air Force Family of the Year Award to a Dyess family. The award is used to recognize families for their outstanding contributions to both Dyess and the local Abilene community. This year, Chief Master Sgt. Latreva Schoultz, 489th Bomb Group superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Tavares Schoultz, 317th Airlift Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, and their children Khaliq, Salim, Kimberly and Ivan were recognized with the award during the event.



“During the time we have served in the Air Force, we have embedded ourselves within the base and local community where we are stationed,” Tavares said. “I feel that I have to implant myself within both communities to strive and fulfill that promise I made to my Airmen.”