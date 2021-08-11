NSA Bahrain receives Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain was awarded the 2021 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence during a virtual ceremony, Aug. 11.



The Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.



Capt. William Lane, NSA Bahrain’s commanding officer, accepted the award on behalf of the installation.



“We are incredibly proud to be recognized for the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people serving onboard NSA Bahrain,” said Lane.



NSA Bahrain is one of five recipients – representing each military service branch – of this highly competitive presidential award. Each recipient was selected for its exemplary support of Department of Defense missions.



NSA Bahrain received a crystal Installation Excellence trophy, an Installation Excellence flag, and a congratulatory letter from President Joe Biden complimenting the men and women of NSA Bahrain for their outstanding achievements.



The award was presented by Paul Cramer, the Principal Deputy of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment (Installations), and Michael McAndrew, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Facilities Investment and Management.



“It takes a team of professionals working together, dedicated to the same commitment to excellence, to win this award,” said Cramer. “On most installations, that team generally includes 40 or more functional areas providing the infrastructure and support necessary to ensure a combat ready force.”



Installations compete on how well they achieve the DoD’s objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.



In fiscal year 2020, NSA Bahrain supported 1,733 ship movements, 7,812 berth days, 2,641 flights, and the movement of 11,513 tons of cargo and 20,880 passengers. NSA Bahrain also provided shore support to 31 forward deployed U.S. and coalition warships, enhancing warfighter readiness and lethality against the backdrop of increased regional tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Support is our middle name; we are here to facilitate warfighter readiness and to be a platform to project the Navy’s power forward,” said NSA Bahrain’s Fleet & Family Readiness Director, James Duff. “From regional tensions, to COVID, we never lost focus on the mission and pioneered mitigations to foster a seamless continuity of operations.”



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, NSA Bahrain’s Bingham Award-winning Navy Exchange (NEX), 5-star accredited Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program, and other quality of life and morale enhancing programs innovated with unprecedented speed to develop COVID-safe activities such as virtual bingo, a drive-in movie theater, virtual fitness challenges, and a NEX support program to deliver food and merchandise to those in quarantine that was adopted globally.



“The NSA Bahrain team is truly the best and full of people who are dedicated to providing the highest quality service to our community and the mission,” said Duff. “When faced with any and all challenges this team has been able to come up with innovative solutions that allow for mission success.”



In January, NSA Bahrain had previously received the 2021 Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Installation Excellence Award, which recognizes the top Navy shore commands for their installation management, program excellence and community outreach.



NSA Bahrain’s continuous focus on excellence garnered numerous other awards, including a “Golden” grade for the fiscal year 2020 Secretary of the Navy Energy Excellence Award, the Bingham Award for its Naval Exchange, a Distinguished Bank and Credit Union Award for its Navy Federal Credit Union, the DoD Fire Department of the Year, and CNIC Fire Chief of the Year.



“The achievements over the past year are a credit to this remarkable team,” said Lane. “What the Sailors, staff and volunteers onboard the installation are able to accomplish is inspiring.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.



NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region EURAFCENT’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family.



For more news from NSA Bahrain, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USNSA-B

