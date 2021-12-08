U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Announces 2021 Instructors of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Jordan Gammons, Joint Base – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, was named TRADOC 2021...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Jordan Gammons, Joint Base – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, was named TRADOC 2021 Officer Instructor of the Year. see less | View Image Page

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command leadership recently announced the top instructors of 2021.



“I would personally like to congratulate the Instructor of the year winners,” David Paschal, ADCS, G/3/5/7, said. “They are phenomenal instructors, went through a tough vetting process and are reprehensive of the talented instructors in TRADOC.”



A total of 76 instructors from across TRADOC’s centers of excellence and schools, and the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, competed for the title. Seven instructors were named the best in the following categories:

Educator of the Year: Lt. Col. David Semidey, Ft. Benning, Georgia

Officer Instructor of the Year: Maj. Jordan Gammons, Joint Base – Ft. Sam Houston, Texas

Warrant Officer of the Year: Chief Warrant Officer 4 Steven Geniuk, Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri

Noncommissioned Officer Instructor of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Joel Sanchez, Ft. Knox, Kentucky

Civilian Instructor of the Year: Mr. Kelly Bieschke, Ft. Lee, Virginia

National Guard Instructor of the Year: Staff Sgt. Jordan Johnson, Riverton, Utah

Army Reserve Instructor of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Randall Skinner, North Chesterfield, Virginia



The winners are scheduled to be formally recognized for their selection as instructors of the year by Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, Commanding General of TRADOC, during the 2021 Instructor of the Year ceremony in August. The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the TRADOC Commanders Training Forum.



Instructors will receive a commander’s four-star note, certificate of achievement, and a plaque recognizing their accomplishment.

The winners were selected after two rounds of judging, based on exceptional performance in technical knowledge, communication skills and classroom management techniques.



Founded in 1988, TRADOC’s Instructor of the Year recognition ceremony highlights the outstanding accomplishments of instructors, celebrating the “best and brightest” instructors that TRADOC and the Army has to offer.