Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Announces 2021 Instructors of the Year

    TRADOC 2021 Instructor of the Year

    Courtesy Photo | Maj. Jordan Gammons, Joint Base – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, was named TRADOC 2021...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Story by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    FORT EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command leadership recently announced the top instructors of 2021.

    “I would personally like to congratulate the Instructor of the year winners,” David Paschal, ADCS, G/3/5/7, said. “They are phenomenal instructors, went through a tough vetting process and are reprehensive of the talented instructors in TRADOC.”

    A total of 76 instructors from across TRADOC’s centers of excellence and schools, and the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, competed for the title. Seven instructors were named the best in the following categories:
    Educator of the Year: Lt. Col. David Semidey, Ft. Benning, Georgia
    Officer Instructor of the Year: Maj. Jordan Gammons, Joint Base – Ft. Sam Houston, Texas
    Warrant Officer of the Year: Chief Warrant Officer 4 Steven Geniuk, Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri
    Noncommissioned Officer Instructor of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Joel Sanchez, Ft. Knox, Kentucky
    Civilian Instructor of the Year: Mr. Kelly Bieschke, Ft. Lee, Virginia
    National Guard Instructor of the Year: Staff Sgt. Jordan Johnson, Riverton, Utah
    Army Reserve Instructor of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Randall Skinner, North Chesterfield, Virginia

    The winners are scheduled to be formally recognized for their selection as instructors of the year by Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, Commanding General of TRADOC, during the 2021 Instructor of the Year ceremony in August. The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the TRADOC Commanders Training Forum.

    Instructors will receive a commander’s four-star note, certificate of achievement, and a plaque recognizing their accomplishment.
    The winners were selected after two rounds of judging, based on exceptional performance in technical knowledge, communication skills and classroom management techniques.

    Founded in 1988, TRADOC’s Instructor of the Year recognition ceremony highlights the outstanding accomplishments of instructors, celebrating the “best and brightest” instructors that TRADOC and the Army has to offer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 08:56
    Story ID: 402907
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Announces 2021 Instructors of the Year, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    IOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT